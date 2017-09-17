Amway College Football Poll 2017: Week 4 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

After cruising to a 41-23 win over the Colorado State Rams on Saturday to improve to 3-0, the Alabama Crimson Tide maintained their position atop the Amway Coaches Poll in Sunday's Week 4 release.

Alabama garnered 59 first-place votes, while six went to Clemson. Here is a look at the Top 25, courtesy of USA Today:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Penn State

5. USC

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma State

8. Michigan

9. Ohio State

10. Wisconsin

11. Florida State

12. Georgia

13. Virginia Tech

14. Miami (Fla.)

15. TCU

16. Auburn

17. South Florida

18. Washington State

19. Mississippi State

20. Louisville

21. Utah

22. Florida

23. LSU

24. Oregon

25. San Diego State

While the Tide have beaten lower-level opponents over the past two weeks in the Fresno State Bulldogs and Rams, their 24-7 demolition of the then-No. 3 Florida State Seminoles to open the season was impressive enough to keep them in the No. 1 spot.

Perhaps the biggest win of the week among ranked teams came via the reigning national champion Clemson Tigers, who maintained their No. 2 position after defeating defending Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the homestanding Louisville Cardinals 47-21.

In addition to the Clemson defense reaffirming its elite status by holding Jackson in check, junior quarterback Kelly Bryant threw for 316 yards and one touchdown while rushing for two more.

As evidenced by ESPN College Football, Bryant excelled at making big plays Saturday, much like Deshaun Watson did during his tenure with the Tigers:

Louisville dropped from No. 14 to 20th.

Every team ranked in the Top 10 of last week's poll that played this week was victorious, including blowout wins for the Oklahoma Sooners, Penn State Nittany Lions, Washington Huskies, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Things didn't come quite so easily for the USC Trojans, who needed two overtimes to pull out a 27-24 triumph over the Texas Longhorns.

USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Darnold finished with 397 passing yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein lauded Darnold's feel for the game and ability to come through in big moments:

The Trojans entered the week ranked No. 4, and they dropped to fifth in the win.

Several teams experienced big falls, as the LSU Tigers, Kansas State Wildcats and Stanford Cardinal each suffered a surprising loss Saturday.

LSU was previously ranked 11th, but it was thoroughly dominated on the road by the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who won 37-7 behind 285 rushing yards, and is now 23rd.

Kansas State went from 18th to to unranked after putting forth a lackluster effort in a 14-7 road loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, while Stanford also fell out of the rankings following a 20-17 road loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

Mississippi State, Oregon and San Diego State found their way into the Week 4 rankings after being unranked last week.