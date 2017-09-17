Highlights of LaVar Ball's 'Ball in the Family' Reality Show Episode 4

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

The fourth episode of the Ball in the Family reality show hit the internet Sunday, and it focused on Lonzo Ball's summer-league debut with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.

As seen below, Lonzo got off to a rocky start after getting selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA draft:

Upon arriving in Sin City, LaVar Ball expressed excitement, saying Lonzo will have an opportunity to go from playing like a Corvette to playing like a Bugatti.

After starting his first game with an impressive alley-oop, things went downhill. The Lakers lost, and Lonzo struggled to find his shot from long range.

LaVar said: "Losing sucks. I've let them know that since they were babies." Despite that, LaVar was confident Lonzo would bounce back, calling his summer-league debut his "worst game ever."

Lonzo was distraught when reflecting on the loss, and he admitted the hype surrounding him created added pressure: "There's been so much said about me. Obviously the pressure's there, and I just want to live up to all of it."

L.A.'s second game went far better for Lonzo; he posted a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Lakers still lost to the Boston Celtics, though, and LaVar made it clear that winning was far more important than personal accomplishments: "Stats don't mean nothing. When you a point guard, you need to be measured by those victories."



When Lonzo joined the rest of the family for dinner, LaVar greeted him by saying, "Gotta get that W, man."

LaVar also lectured Lonzo on the importance of body language during games, telling him, "Don't ever be caught with your head down; they're trying to catch that photo."

While Lonzo was humbled to begin his NBA career, it set the stage for a bounce-back that will be featured in future episodes, as he went on to win Summer League MVP.