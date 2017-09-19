USA vs. New Zealand Women's Soccer: Tuesday Time, Live Stream for 2017 Friendly

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The United States Women's National Team take on New Zealand for the second time in four days on Tuesday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jill Ellis' side won the first of the back-to-back friendlies 3-1 on Friday thanks to a first-half Julie Ertz double and a late Alex Morgan strike—Hannah Wilkinson scored for the Kiwis.

Another victory will be the minimum requirement for the USWNT in Ohio, and they will also be looking to keep a clean sheet against a New Zealand side enduring a spell of poor form.

Read on for a full preview of the clash, along with full scheduling and viewing details.

Date: Tuesday, September 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/12:30 a.m. (Wednesday) BST

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Preview

New Zealand's last match before facing the U.S. on Friday was a 3-1 defeat of Hungary to earn ninth place at the 2017 Cyprus Women's Cup.

That result is the only high point in a recent run of matches that has seen Tony Readings' side lose five of their last six.

Defeats to Korea Republic, Austria, Scotland and France preceded their victory over Hungary, and New Zealand never really got close to claiming anything from any of them.

The same was true of Friday's friendly at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, in Commerce City, Colorado, when the U.S. were 2-0 ahead through midfielder Ertz inside 24 minutes, per U.S. Soccer WNT:



Wilkinson gave the visitors a shred of hope they could mount a comeback as she netted in the 74th minute, only for Morgan to guarantee the victory five minutes later.

If New Zealand are to have any chance of claiming a draw or victory in Cincinnati, they have to be tighter in defence.

The U.S. have so much attacking quality in their squad, it is difficult to successfully marshall them all at once.

But the Kiwis were guilty of giving the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Ertz, Morgan and the consistently impressive Mallory Pugh far too much space in the first match.

An organised rearguard action is required for New Zealand on Tuesday and then they must look to hit the U.S. on the break.

However, it will still be a tough ask. The U.S. are FIFA's top-ranked team for a reason. Their strength in depth is second to none, and they have won seven of their last eight matches.

In contrast, New Zealand are the No. 19-ranked side in the world and simply do not boast anywhere near the same quality group of players as their Tuesday hosts.

Another U.S. victory seems inevitable.