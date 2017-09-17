Mr. Olympia 2017: Final Results, Top Videos and Predictions for 2017 Event

Mr. Olympia 2017: Final Results, Top Videos and Predictions for 2017 EventSeptember 17, 2017
The inimitable Phil Heath is now just one Mr. Olympia title away from tying the all-time record after he was crowned champion for the seventh year in a row at 2017's event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.
The Seattle-born 37-year-old moved alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the record books with his seventh title and now trails only Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman, both with eight.
Heath was run close by Egypt's Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay at the Orleans Arena, while William Bonac placed third in an impressive showing.
Dexter Jackson, the 2008 Mr. Olympia champion, finished in fourth and Jamaican Shawn Rhoden fifth, per Generation Iron's Shawn Ray:
shawn ray @sugarshawnray
2017 Mr. Olympia Winner Final Results- *1: Phil Heath 7X's 2: Big Ramy 3: William Bonac 4: Dexter Jackson 5: Shawn Rhoden https://t.co/gLSmtzxfPH2017-9-17 04:51:29
Generation Iron provided footage of the moment Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced Heath as 2017 Mr. Olympia:
GENERATION IRON @GenerationIron
The MOMENT: Phil Heath WINS 7th Mr.Olympia Title 🏆 https://t.co/fduGKzDm3z2017-9-17 05:15:55
Heath's consistency is remarkable. He was heavy favourite for most going into the event, but he still had to put everything together for Mr. Olympia 2017, and he did just that.
It was a proper contest on Saturday, though, thanks to Big Ramy's performance. Since his Mr. Olympia debut in 2013, the 33-year-old has improved his positions every year—from eighth to seventh to fifth to fourth and now second.
It was the back that won it for Heath in the end, according to Marc Lobliner of TigerFitness.com:
Marc Lobliner @MarcLobliner
After looking at comparison pics, I change my mind. Phil Heath based on pics is a clear winner IMO mainly because his back destroys Ramy2017-9-17 03:45:38
Brian Nealon of Muscle & Fitness magazine provided a close-up look at the champion:
Brian Nealon @BrianPNealon
How insane is @PHILHEATH's back?! #Olympia2017 #back #muscles https://t.co/rt1spzExIP2017-9-16 18:53:44
In 2018, Heath will look to move level with Haney and Coleman by claiming an eighth Mr. Olympia title.
Big Ramy's performance in 2017, though, will likely give the seven-time reigning champion pause for thought.
Elssbiay's progress since 2013 has been mightily impressive, and assuming the pair both stay healthy, he will run Heath very close next year, although The Gift is still the more likely champion.