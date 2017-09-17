    Gennady Golovkin Says Split Draw Decision vs. Canelo Alvarez Was 'Terrible'

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2017

    Gennady Golovkin (R) exchanges blows with Canelo Alvarez (L) during their WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight championship fight at the T-Mobile Arena on September 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gennady Golovkin retained his three world middleweight titles, fighting to a draw with Mexican star Canelo Alvarez in a showdown for middleweight supremacy that lived up the hype. / AFP PHOTO / John GURZINSKI (Photo credit should read JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
    JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

    Controversy reigned at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday as the much-anticipated middleweight bout between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez ended in a draw, a result the Kazakh fighter described as "terrible."

    One judge scored the bout 118-110 in Mexican Alvarez's favour, another 115-113 for Golovkin, while the third had the fight a 114-114 draw.

    Though the result means Golovkin, 35, retains his WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles, he was clearly disappointed with the result, per the LA Times' Lance Pugmire:

    Judge Adalaide Byrd faced heavy criticism in the wake of the result for her 118-110 ruling in 27-year-old Canelo's favour, per the Telegraph's Gareth A. Davies:

    For former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez, Golovkin was the clear winner:

    It was an absorbing and closely fought contest between two of the world's best fighters. Canelo came out of the blocks fast and finished well, but GGG had the edge in the middle rounds and landed more punches, per CompuBox:

    For many, judge Dave Moretti's ruling of 115-113 in Golovkin's favour reflected the balance of the fight fairly, although Don Trella's 114-114 card was justifiable, per the Guardian's Kevin Mitchell.

    A clearly disappointed Golovkin retained his unbeaten record, which now stands at 37-0-1 (33 KOs), while Alvarez is 49-1-2 (34 KOs). 

    Given the controversial nature of the draw it seems highly likely the pair will now meet again for a rematch.

