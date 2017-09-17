Gennady Golovkin Says Split Draw Decision vs. Canelo Alvarez Was 'Terrible'

JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

Controversy reigned at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday as the much-anticipated middleweight bout between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez ended in a draw, a result the Kazakh fighter described as "terrible."

One judge scored the bout 118-110 in Mexican Alvarez's favour, another 115-113 for Golovkin, while the third had the fight a 114-114 draw.

Though the result means Golovkin, 35, retains his WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles, he was clearly disappointed with the result, per the LA Times' Lance Pugmire:

Judge Adalaide Byrd faced heavy criticism in the wake of the result for her 118-110 ruling in 27-year-old Canelo's favour, per the Telegraph's Gareth A. Davies:

For former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez, Golovkin was the clear winner:

It was an absorbing and closely fought contest between two of the world's best fighters. Canelo came out of the blocks fast and finished well, but GGG had the edge in the middle rounds and landed more punches, per CompuBox:

For many, judge Dave Moretti's ruling of 115-113 in Golovkin's favour reflected the balance of the fight fairly, although Don Trella's 114-114 card was justifiable, per the Guardian's Kevin Mitchell.

A clearly disappointed Golovkin retained his unbeaten record, which now stands at 37-0-1 (33 KOs), while Alvarez is 49-1-2 (34 KOs).

Given the controversial nature of the draw it seems highly likely the pair will now meet again for a rematch.