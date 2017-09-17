Gennady Golovkin Says Split Draw Decision vs. Canelo Alvarez Was 'Terrible'September 17, 2017
Controversy reigned at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday as the much-anticipated middleweight bout between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez ended in a draw, a result the Kazakh fighter described as "terrible."
One judge scored the bout 118-110 in Mexican Alvarez's favour, another 115-113 for Golovkin, while the third had the fight a 114-114 draw.
Though the result means Golovkin, 35, retains his WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles, he was clearly disappointed with the result, per the LA Times' Lance Pugmire:
Lance Pugmire @latimespugmire
Just spoke to @GGGBoxing backstage. He said draw was "terrible" and shook head sadly when asked about his effort, like it didn't matter.2017-9-17 05:42:18
Judge Adalaide Byrd faced heavy criticism in the wake of the result for her 118-110 ruling in 27-year-old Canelo's favour, per the Telegraph's Gareth A. Davies:
Gareth A Davies @GarethADaviesDT
Here's the official #CaneloGGG scorecard Adelaide Byrd scored just rounds 4 and 7 for GGG. Nevada State Athletic Commission must look at it https://t.co/jGv4iMrc2W2017-9-17 05:05:33
For former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez, Golovkin was the clear winner:
Sergio Martínez @maravillabox
I believe @GGGBoxing won. 116-112 in my card. The only one who lost today was Adalaide Byrd.2017-9-17 05:16:18
It was an absorbing and closely fought contest between two of the world's best fighters. Canelo came out of the blocks fast and finished well, but GGG had the edge in the middle rounds and landed more punches, per CompuBox:
CompuBox @CompuBox
FINAL STATS: @GGGBoxing was busier but @Canelo landed the higher percentage of power shots @HBOboxing #CaneloGGG https://t.co/YvSvRQHCmh2017-9-17 04:03:29
For many, judge Dave Moretti's ruling of 115-113 in Golovkin's favour reflected the balance of the fight fairly, although Don Trella's 114-114 card was justifiable, per the Guardian's Kevin Mitchell.
A clearly disappointed Golovkin retained his unbeaten record, which now stands at 37-0-1 (33 KOs), while Alvarez is 49-1-2 (34 KOs).
Given the controversial nature of the draw it seems highly likely the pair will now meet again for a rematch.