Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin Want Rematch After Fighting to Split Draw

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

After a thrilling bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin ended in a draw, both fighters are already looking toward a rematch.

Saturday's bout was scored 118-110 for Alvarez, 115-113 for Golovkin and a 114-114 split, per Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports. In the ensuing interviews with HBO's Max Kellerman, neither fighter was satisfied and told the Las Vegas crowd they want a rematch.

"Of course, yes. If the people want it, yes," Canelo said, per James Gray of the Sunday Express.

"Of course I want a rematch," Golovkin added. "I want a fight."

Saturday's bout was met with plenty of controversy, with most believing GGG was the clear winner after the 12-round bout. The fact Alvarez was given a one-sided score of 118-110 certainly wasn't lost on anyone:

Despite the questionable ruling, those who watched the fight were still hoping to see a rematch:

Golovkin entered with an undefeated 37-0 record with 33 knockouts, and although he still technically hasn't been beaten, his record isn't quite as impressive with the draw on there. Meanwhile, Alvarez showed he was up to the task and that his 49 wins are legitimate.

It was a highly anticipated bout between two of the biggest stars in boxing, and fans should be even more excited after seeing what these two were capable of together.