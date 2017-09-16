Francisco Lindor Becomes 1st SS Since 1900 with XBH in 10 Straight Games

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor continued his personal streak of 10 straight games with an extra-base hit, becoming the first shortstop in the modern era to accomplish that feat.

Per ESPN.com, Lindor's sixth-inning double off Kansas City Royals starter Jason Hammel made him the first Major League Baseball shortstop to have at least one extra-base hit in 10 straight games since 1900.

"I didn't even know that," Lindor said after Cleveland's 8-4 win on Saturday, per ESPN.com. "I saw it on the scoreboard."

Lindor's double also came at a critical moment with Cleveland clinging to a 3-2 lead. He drove in two runs on the play to give the Indians a three-run cushion.

Coming into Saturday's game, Lindor was hitting .432/.475/1.000 over the past nine games. The 23-year-old went 3-for-4 with one double, two RBI and two runs scored to keep his hot streak going.

The Indians had their American league-record 22-game winning streak snapped on Friday with a 4-3 loss to the Royals. Lindor's personal hot streak helped the defending AL champs get back in the win column and move one step closer to clinching a second straight AL Central title.