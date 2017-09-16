Francisco Lindor Becomes 1st SS Since 1900 with XBH in 10 Straight Games

Francisco Lindor Becomes 1st SS Since 1900 with XBH in 10 Straight GamesSeptember 16, 2017
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor continued his personal streak of 10 straight games with an extra-base hit, becoming the first shortstop in the modern era to accomplish that feat.
Per ESPN.com, Lindor's sixth-inning double off Kansas City Royals starter Jason Hammel made him the first Major League Baseball shortstop to have at least one extra-base hit in 10 straight games since 1900.
"I didn't even know that," Lindor said after Cleveland's 8-4 win on Saturday, per ESPN.com. "I saw it on the scoreboard."
Lindor's double also came at a critical moment with Cleveland clinging to a 3-2 lead. He drove in two runs on the play to give the Indians a three-run cushion.
Coming into Saturday's game, Lindor was hitting .432/.475/1.000 over the past nine games. The 23-year-old went 3-for-4 with one double, two RBI and two runs scored to keep his hot streak going.
The Indians had their American league-record 22-game winning streak snapped on Friday with a 4-3 loss to the Royals. Lindor's personal hot streak helped the defending AL champs get back in the win column and move one step closer to clinching a second straight AL Central title.