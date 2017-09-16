    QB Kyle Sloter Promoted from Practice Squad Due to Sam Bradford Injury Concerns

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2017

    DENVER, CO - AUGUST 31: Quarterback Kyle Sloter #1 of the Denver Broncos walks on the field after a preseason NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 31, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    As the Minnesota Vikings continue to monitor the health of quarterback Sam Bradford, Kyle Sloter was promoted to the 53-man roster before Week 2's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    According to ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin, the Vikings announced on Saturday that Sloter had been signed off the practice squad and safety Antone Exum Jr. was waived to make room on the roster.

    ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Friday the Vikings have "some concerns" after Bradford underwent an MRI on Tuesday after experiencing "swelling, pain and discomfort" during the team's 29-19 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

    Mortensen added the Vikings are "cautiously optimistic" Bradford will be able to play against the Steelers. The former No. 1 overall draft pick has been a limited participant in practice this week, per the team's official injury report.

    Sloter was an undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado in 2017. He signed with the Denver Broncos in May and went 31-of-43 with 413 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the preseason before being waived on Sept. 2.

    If Bradford is unable to play against the Steelers, backup Case Keenum would likely get the start. Sloter would be Minnesota's No. 2 quarterback for the game.

    Related

      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Vikings, Steelers Position Matchups

      1500 ESPN Twin Cities
      via 1500 ESPN Twin Cities
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Sam Bradford Situation Remains Ominous for Vikings

      Mike Florio
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Lewis Faced 'Near Mutiny' Before Firing OC

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      OBJ (Ankle) Questionable Monday vs. Lions

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report