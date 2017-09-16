QB Kyle Sloter Promoted from Practice Squad Due to Sam Bradford Injury Concerns

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

As the Minnesota Vikings continue to monitor the health of quarterback Sam Bradford, Kyle Sloter was promoted to the 53-man roster before Week 2's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin, the Vikings announced on Saturday that Sloter had been signed off the practice squad and safety Antone Exum Jr. was waived to make room on the roster.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Friday the Vikings have "some concerns" after Bradford underwent an MRI on Tuesday after experiencing "swelling, pain and discomfort" during the team's 29-19 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

Mortensen added the Vikings are "cautiously optimistic" Bradford will be able to play against the Steelers. The former No. 1 overall draft pick has been a limited participant in practice this week, per the team's official injury report.

Sloter was an undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado in 2017. He signed with the Denver Broncos in May and went 31-of-43 with 413 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the preseason before being waived on Sept. 2.

If Bradford is unable to play against the Steelers, backup Case Keenum would likely get the start. Sloter would be Minnesota's No. 2 quarterback for the game.