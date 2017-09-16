J.T. Barrett Passes Drew Brees as Big Ten's All-Time TD Leader

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A fourth-quarter touchdown pass against Army Saturday helped Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett move into the record books.

The team announced his third score of the day (two passing, one rushing) gave Barrett his 107th career touchdown, which passes Purdue's Drew Brees for the most in Big Ten history. The senior now has 74 passing touchdowns and 33 rushing touchdowns in his career.

The team's account captured the record-breaking touchdown as well as the record-tying throw to Terry McLaurin:

Barrett had already set the Ohio State record for the most scores in a career and is the first three-time captain in school history.

Of course, it has been an up-and-down career for the Texas native, who first sprung onto the scene in 2014 after Braxton Miller went down with an injury. He ended up totaling 45 touchdowns as a freshman for a team that eventually won the national championship, with Barrett finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

After splitting time with Cardale Jones as a sophomore, however, he had a forgettable junior year and is off to a rough start in 2017. His performance in last week's 31-16 loss to Oklahoma was arguably the worst of his career (183 yards passing, one interception, 66 yards rushing, zero touchdowns).

However, his career production is undeniably good as he sets his legacy with the Buckeyes and across college football.