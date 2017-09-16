Nebraska AD Says He's 'Angry' and 'Disappointed' After Northern Illinois Loss

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Many people surrounding the Nebraska program were upset with Saturday's 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium, and that included athletic director Shawn Eichorst.

"I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I'm disappointed," he said after the game, per ESPN.com. "At the end of the day, we have to stay together. It's still early in the season, and we need to find ways to win games like this. I want to continue to show our support, but I also understand there is a lot of frustration out there when you don't win games like today."

The loss is the second in a row for Nebraska, which fell to 1-2 on the season.

Although fans are likely to complain about head coach Mike Riley, Eichorst did provide a vote of confidence.

"We have to get heading in the right direction, and we have the right coach to do it," he said.

Riley is signed through the 2020 season after receiving a one-year extension on his contract earlier this week. Three games into his third season with the team, he has a 16-13 record.

Nebraska has a proud college football history with Tom Osborne's creating one of the top programs in the sport throughout the '70s, '80s and '90s. This has led to raised expectations, with fans' expecting the team to compete for at least conference titles if not national championships.

However, the reaction from Saturday indicates this is a long way off:

Starting quarterback Tanner Lee has thrown for seven interceptions in the last two games combined while the team is allowing 33 points per game this year. Riley led the Cornhuskers to a 9-4 record last season, but this team could be in for a long season.