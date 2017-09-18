WWE 2K18: Latest News and Buzz for Week of September 18

0 of 8

credit: wwe.com

Pro wrestling fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of WWE 2K18, the company's latest venture into the video-gaming world. Details surrounding the game were scarce at first, but over the past couple of months, the information flow has steadily increased.

Judging from what fans have seen, there's no doubt this game will be a hit.

It's the best-looking game of the franchise. That's the first hurdle that had to be cleared. Once it was, gamers were all-in. The days of hollow-eyed Superstars stiffly lumbering their way down the entrance ramp seem to be gone; it's the most realistic presentation fans have ever seen.

The ability to compare the game to WWE programming side-by-side has always been important, as fans want it to be virtually identical. But just as important is the gameplay, which appears to be smooth and effortless.

2K Sports has evidently outdone itself.

The game will release on October 17 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Until then, fans are absorbing as much content as they can, and that just keeps getting better.