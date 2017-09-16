    BMW Championship 2017: Marc Leishman Shoots 3 Under to Hold Lead After Round 3

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2017

    LAKE FOREST, IL - SEPTEMBER 16: Marc Leishman of Australia hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club on September 16, 2017 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Marc Leishman continued his complete domination of the BMW Championship in Lake Forest, Illinois, on Saturday, shooting a three-under 68 to move to 19-under for the tournament.

    That left him five strokes clear of both Rickie Fowler and Jason Day, as both men gave up ground to Leishman after each shooting a 70. Justin Rose (-12), Jon Rahm (-11), Scott Brown (-11), Ryan Moore (-11), Charley Hoffman (-11), Chez Reavie (-11), Matt Kuchar (-11) and Patrick Cantlay (-11) rounded out the top of the leaderboard.

    Leishman offered a mixed bag in his front nine, with three birdies (Nos. 3, 5 and 8) and two bogeys (Nos. 4 and 7). He settled down the stretch, however, closing with seven pars and two birdies (Nos. 13 and 18).

    That upped his birdie total to 23 in 54 holes, per the PGA Tour.

    The impressive numbers continue. According to PGATour.com, he had an average driving distance of 317.0 yards, a driving accuracy percentage of 71.4, hit 61.1 percent of his greens in regulation and gained 0.598 strokes putting. Quite frankly, he had some beautiful tee shots on the day.

    Justin Ray of Golf Channel shared a few more numbers that weigh heavily in Leishman's favor going forward:

    And Jason Sobel of ESPN added that Leishman continues to make a name for himself:

    He may have been the main story on the day, but he was hardly the only attraction.

    Fowler, for instance, had the shot of the round on No. 8:

    And while Jordan Spieth finds himself out of contention at seven-under, he provided a few highlights as well:

    But all eyes will be on Leishman come Sunday. He now finds himself just 18 holes away from his second PGA Tour conquest this year and the third of his career.

    If he continues on his torrid pace from the first three rounds, nobody will catch him.

