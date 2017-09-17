NFL Schedule Week 2: TV Coverage Map, Start Times and Live-Stream Info

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

For those who feel Week 2 results bear little consequence, just ask former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Ken Zampese, who lost his job after a 13-9 loss on Thursday Night Football.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the team faced "near mutiny" after losing two games at home without scoring a touchdown. The Baltimore Ravens shut out the Bengals in Week 1, and the Houston Texans held the offense to three field goals.

In Florio's report, he highlighted wideout A.J. Green as one of the more outspoken players in the locker room.

"The normally quiet A.J. Green publicly sounded off, and plenty of other players had plenty of pointed things to say privately, we're told," Florio wrote.

Head coach Marvin Lewis' decision to fire his offensive coordinator started Week 2 off with a major talking point. Nonetheless, the action on Sunday and Monday will take over the headlines.

Take a look at the coverage map to find out which games are airing in your area. At the dates and times below, you can tune in via television or use a streaming service:

Week 2 Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 17

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

New York Jets at Oakland Raiders: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports



Monday, Sept. 18

Detroit Lions at New York Giants: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Week 2 Storylines

Sam Bradford's Knee Causing Concern

Jim Mone/Associated Press

After a spectacular Monday Night Football performance, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford experienced issues with his left knee, which needed repair between the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

After Bradford's two ACL tears, any attention to the area would cause a stir. Bradford will carry the questionable tag all the way into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There's slight positivity in the fact he traveled with the team, per Minneapolis Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling:

The Vikings still took precautions. The team promoted quarterback Kyle Sloter to the active roster and waived safety Antone Exum Jr.

Before the transaction, Case Keenum was the lone fully healthy quarterback on the roster. Signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater remains on the physically unable to perform list, which ensures he's out until Week 7.

The Vikings will likely need another explosive offensive performance to keep pace with the Steelers on Heinz Field.

Atlanta Falcons Play Green Bay Packers in New Stadium

Wide receiver Julio Jones recently ushered the hip-hop group, and Georgia natives, Migos around the Atlanta Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

For the Falcons, this matchup goes beyond vanity and kicking off at a new home. Head coach Dan Quinn's group narrowly pulled out a 23-17 victory over a Chicago Bears club that doesn't have comparable offensive weapons in Week 1.

On Sunday, Atlanta welcomes its 2016 NFC Championship Game opponent, the Green Bay Packers, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading the charge.

The Falcons will need more than 23 points and four catches for 66 yards from Jones to beat the Packers. Quarterback Matt Ryan only targeted the four-time Pro Bowler five times in Week 1. Quinn implied his star wideout would see more action going forward.

After quiet outings in the past, Jones has shown the ability to bounce back in a big way during the following game, per Good Morning Football (via NFL Network):

For those tuning into Sunday Night Football, expect a high-scoring affair with two offenses going drive-for-drive in the final quarter for the victory.

It's About Odell Beckham Jr.'s Health, Not Your Fantasy Team

Through his Twitter account, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made it clear he doesn't intend to please fantasy football owners who need him back on the field as soon as possible.

Although fantasy football has taken on a life of its own, it goes without saying the players will do what's best for themselves and their respective teams.

However, after racking up 233 offensive yards and 13 first downs in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants need Beckham back on the field just as badly. Forget all the cliches about football as a team game. New York's coaching staff couldn't find a way to move the ball consistently without the team's star wide receiver.

Fortunately, ESPN.com reporter Jordan Raanan tweeted encouraging news for the team and fantasy football owners about Beckham trending toward playing in the Monday Night Football contest against the Detroit Lions:

Nonetheless, Beckham's status isn't set in stone. He's likely headed toward a game-time decision. The Giants and fantasy owners must plan accordingly.