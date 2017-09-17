NFL Schedule Week 2: TV Coverage Map, Start Times and Live-Stream Info

NFL Schedule Week 2: TV Coverage Map, Start Times and Live-Stream InfoSeptember 17, 2017
For those who feel Week 2 results bear little consequence, just ask former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Ken Zampese, who lost his job after a 13-9 loss on Thursday Night Football.
According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the team faced "near mutiny" after losing two games at home without scoring a touchdown. The Baltimore Ravens shut out the Bengals in Week 1, and the Houston Texans held the offense to three field goals.
In Florio's report, he highlighted wideout A.J. Green as one of the more outspoken players in the locker room.
"The normally quiet A.J. Green publicly sounded off, and plenty of other players had plenty of pointed things to say privately, we're told," Florio wrote.
Head coach Marvin Lewis' decision to fire his offensive coordinator started Week 2 off with a major talking point. Nonetheless, the action on Sunday and Monday will take over the headlines.
Take a look at the coverage map to find out which games are airing in your area. At the dates and times below, you can tune in via television or use a streaming service:
Week 2 NFL maps are now up: https://t.co/oYr4S8kNHT2017-9-13 15:37:51
Week 2 Schedule
Sunday, Sept. 17
New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go
Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go
New York Jets at Oakland Raiders: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go
Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports
Monday, Sept. 18
Detroit Lions at New York Giants: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN
Week 2 Storylines
Sam Bradford's Knee Causing Concern
After a spectacular Monday Night Football performance, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford experienced issues with his left knee, which needed repair between the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
After Bradford's two ACL tears, any attention to the area would cause a stir. Bradford will carry the questionable tag all the way into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There's slight positivity in the fact he traveled with the team, per Minneapolis Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling:
Safe to assume Sam Bradford is on Vikings' trip to PGH; team would have had to announce a status change if he didn't travel.2017-9-16 18:52:07
The Vikings still took precautions. The team promoted quarterback Kyle Sloter to the active roster and waived safety Antone Exum Jr.
We have signed QB @KyleSloter to the active roster and waived S Antone Exum Jr. 📰: https://t.co/Zzf26Nje3f https://t.co/u6e4xiXWK02017-9-16 19:05:28
Before the transaction, Case Keenum was the lone fully healthy quarterback on the roster. Signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater remains on the physically unable to perform list, which ensures he's out until Week 7.
The Vikings will likely need another explosive offensive performance to keep pace with the Steelers on Heinz Field.
Atlanta Falcons Play Green Bay Packers in New Stadium
Wide receiver Julio Jones recently ushered the hip-hop group, and Georgia natives, Migos around the Atlanta Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
🚨 Major Bag Alert 🚨 Julio Jones brought @Migos to @MBStadium for a special tour of our new home. https://t.co/ehY5kbLn0Z2017-9-16 14:00:04
For the Falcons, this matchup goes beyond vanity and kicking off at a new home. Head coach Dan Quinn's group narrowly pulled out a 23-17 victory over a Chicago Bears club that doesn't have comparable offensive weapons in Week 1.
On Sunday, Atlanta welcomes its 2016 NFC Championship Game opponent, the Green Bay Packers, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading the charge.
The Falcons will need more than 23 points and four catches for 66 yards from Jones to beat the Packers. Quarterback Matt Ryan only targeted the four-time Pro Bowler five times in Week 1. Quinn implied his star wideout would see more action going forward.
After quiet outings in the past, Jones has shown the ability to bounce back in a big way during the following game, per Good Morning Football (via NFL Network):
You do NOT want any part of @juliojones_11 after a “down week.” 😱😱😱 (via @gmfb) https://t.co/d0wI0Mf4zN2017-9-16 15:05:58
For those tuning into Sunday Night Football, expect a high-scoring affair with two offenses going drive-for-drive in the final quarter for the victory.
It's About Odell Beckham Jr.'s Health, Not Your Fantasy Team
Through his Twitter account, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made it clear he doesn't intend to please fantasy football owners who need him back on the field as soon as possible.
No offense. I could care less about ur fantasy teams. This is my Real Life. Focusing on gettin healthy and gettin better. 1 day at a time.🙏🏽2017-9-16 17:42:56
Although fantasy football has taken on a life of its own, it goes without saying the players will do what's best for themselves and their respective teams.
However, after racking up 233 offensive yards and 13 first downs in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants need Beckham back on the field just as badly. Forget all the cliches about football as a team game. New York's coaching staff couldn't find a way to move the ball consistently without the team's star wide receiver.
Fortunately, ESPN.com reporter Jordan Raanan tweeted encouraging news for the team and fantasy football owners about Beckham trending toward playing in the Monday Night Football contest against the Detroit Lions:
Don't be surprised to see Odell Beckham play Monday night. Everything seems to be trending in that direction barring a setback, per source.2017-9-15 21:25:20
Nonetheless, Beckham's status isn't set in stone. He's likely headed toward a game-time decision. The Giants and fantasy owners must plan accordingly.