Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly Scout Cenk Tosun, Latest Rumours

Emrah Gurel/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly sent scouts to Besiktas' 3-1 win over FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League to watch Cenk Tosun, Anderson Talisca and Oguzhan Ozyakup.

That's what a source "close to Besiktas" reportedly told Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football.com.

Emrah Gurel/Associated Press

Per the report, Tosun's price has gone up from €13.5 million to €20 million since the summer, when he came close to moving to Crystal Palace, per the man himself:

"Crystal Palace offered €13.5 million on transfer deadline day.

"Had they made the bid a week earlier I would be playing in the Premier league right now.

"I would only leave Besiktas if I made my club money and if the circumstances are right.

"Now I'm focused on winning my third consecutive league title, playing Champions League football and focusing on international football."

The Eagles likely took note of his tremendous scoring form―he bagged 24 goals last season―and he has carried on finding the net this season, with two goals already. He also scored a beauty in the win over Porto.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The 26-year-old could be a fine depth option in north London, breaking down defences with his physical playing style and picking his spot inside the box on crosses.

Ozyakup has already played in north London as a member of Arsenal's academy and has blossomed since leaving the club for Besiktas in 2012. Now 24, the attacking midfielder has long been linked with a return to England, and he certainly has the talent to shine in the Premier League.

Paulo Duarte/Associated Press

He didn't score in Portugal, but Talisca did, bagging the first goal of the match with a strong header. The former Benfica man told reporters (h/t The Sun's Sam Morgan) Manchester United were interested in his services this summer, but Besiktas activated the second year of their loan deal to keep him in Turkey.

Talisca had the look of a future superstar during the 2014-15 campaign when he scored at an absurd rate for a midfielder. His progression has slowed since then, although the 2016-17 season was a very good one for the Brazilian.

Still just 23 years old, he's likely to become a target next summer when he's set to return to Lisbon as his loan deal expires.