PSG Transfer News: Latest Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria January Exit Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly going to be sellers in the January transfer window, with star wingers Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria on offer.

That's according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Metro), one of the publications that pushed links between the latter and Barcelona the most during the summer.

According to the Catalans, Lucas Moura, Kevin Trapp and Javier Pastore will also be available, as they are all no longer needed by manager Unai Emery.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The firesale would come after a summer in which Les Parisiens landed both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe―the latter on loan from AS Monaco―and amid an investigation by UEFA into those deals, per the report. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi isn't worried, however:

"We are very confident. UEFA can do as it wants, nothing is hidden.

"We welcome UEFA in our offices with great pleasure. We are very transparent.

"The most important thing is to work for our project, for the club. We respect all the regulations. If some clubs are not happy, that's not our problem.

"I do not want to go into the details of financial fair play, I do not want to explain how we're going to get money back, how we want to sell."

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Draxler, in particular, was linked with a move away from the French capital throughout the summer, as many wondered how he and Neymar would coexist on the pitch. Emery has played the two together, but with Lucas and Di Maria also in the squad, there are currently too many options up front.

Out of the group, Draxler seems least likely to move. The Germany international has been a smash hit since joining the club in January and has only been in Paris less than a year. Les Parisiens are unlikely to let him walk already, especially after the fantastic summer he had with the national team.

Lucas' role has grown smaller significantly in Paris the last two years, while Di Maria has played plenty of minutes so far this season. That could change once Draxler is completely fit, however―his campaign started late after the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Trapp hasn't become the elite stopper PSG had hoped for since he moved to Ligue 1 and, with Alphonse Areola also at the club, has become expendable.

The key to all these potential sales will be the value―perhaps even Draxler would be available if a club like Arsenal―who were mentioned as a possible destination―makes a significant offer that's just too good to pass up.

The trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Edinson Cavani appears to have the inside track to start the majority of PSG's matches, and with so many additional options off the bench, Les Parisiens can afford to sell one or two stars.