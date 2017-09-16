NFLPA: Ezekiel Elliott Playing During Legal Battle Won't Irreparably Harm NFL

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NFL Players Association made a legal filing to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday in response to the NFL's request to have a preliminary injunction of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's suspension overturned.

According to ESPN.com, the NFLPA contended the NFL will experience no irreparable harm if Elliott is allowed to continue playing during the appeals process surrounding his six-game ban.

The NFL suspended Elliott for six games after a league investigation concluded there was evidence that Elliott physically harmed ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson last year.

Per ESPN.com, the league believes photographs, text messages and other evidence show Elliott used physical force against Thompson "three times in a span of five days" in Columbus, Ohio, in 2016, though no criminal charges were brought against him.

Elliott appealed the suspension and was granted an injunction. Seeking to get it overturned, the NFL argued Elliott didn't allow arbitrator Harold Henderson to rule on his appeal.

In the NFLPA's filing Saturday, it stated Elliott "stands to lose nearly half a season in a career that is notoriously short and precarious, and competitive opportunities are irretrievable once lost."

Depending on how the NFL's appeal is ruled upon, Elliott could be forced to serve his suspension immediately or later in the season, or it could be pushed to next year, much like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after the Deflategate case.

Elliott played in Week 1, and the reigning NFL rushing champion racked up 104 yards on the ground and five receptions for 36 yards in a 19-3 win over the New York Giants.