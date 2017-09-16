JJ Russell Leaves on Stretcher After Suffering Injury on Hit vs. UCLA

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Memphis Tigers freshman linebacker JJ Russell was carted off the field during Saturday's game against the UCLA Bruins after taking a big hit during a kick return.

Deadspin tweeted a photo of the scene while Russell was being placed on a stretcher.

Yahoo Sports' Dr. Saturday noted that Russell appeared to be temporarily knocked out after the hit but was moving his legs afterward.

Per Dan Wolken of USA Today, it was reported on the ABC broadcast that Russell was OK.

Russell's injury occurred when he was hit hard by a blocker while attempting to pursue UCLA's return man.

The 6'1", 210-pound Russell is a Grenada, Mississippi, native who was making his second career appearance after registering one tackle in his debut against Louisiana Monroe.