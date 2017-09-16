    JJ Russell Leaves on Stretcher After Suffering Injury on Hit vs. UCLA

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2017

    A Memphis football helmet sits on the turf before the start of an NCAA college football game between Memphis and Mississippi Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Memphis Tigers freshman linebacker JJ Russell was carted off the field during Saturday's game against the UCLA Bruins after taking a big hit during a kick return.

    Deadspin tweeted a photo of the scene while Russell was being placed on a stretcher.

    Yahoo Sports' Dr. Saturday noted that Russell appeared to be temporarily knocked out after the hit but was moving his legs afterward.

    Per Dan Wolken of USA Today, it was reported on the ABC broadcast that Russell was OK.

    Russell's injury occurred when he was hit hard by a blocker while attempting to pursue UCLA's return man.

    The 6'1", 210-pound Russell is a Grenada, Mississippi, native who was making his second career appearance after registering one tackle in his debut against Louisiana Monroe.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Baylor Drops to 0-3 with Loss to Duke

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      No. 25 UCLA Upset by Memphis in Shootout

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      NIU Stuns Nebraska 21-17 in Lincoln

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ohio Hands Kansas Its 42nd Consecutive Road Loss

      John Taylor
      via CollegeFootballTalk