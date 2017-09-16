    Cubs' Willson Contreras Suspended 2 Games for Umpire Outburst vs. Cardinals

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 15: Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs is restrained by Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs as he was thrown out of the game umpire Jordan Baker #71 on September 15, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
    David Banks/Getty Images

    Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was suspended two games by Major League Baseball on Saturday for his outburst against an umpire during the Cubs' 8-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, per Bleacher Report's Scott Miller.

    Miller added that Contreras will appeal the suspension.

    According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Contreras was also fined an unspecified amount for his actions.

    The incident occurred during the fifth inning when home-plate umpire Jordan Baker appeared to incorrectly call a ball rather than a strike on a pitch from Cubs hurler John Lackey to Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez.

    Lackey was tossed for arguing, which led to Contreras spiking his mask into the ground and getting ejected too, as seen in this GIF courtesy of SI MLB:

    While it didn't appear intentional, Contreras' mask hit Baker's leg after the catcher threw it down.

    Contreras is expected to be in the lineup for the Cubs on Saturday while the appeal process plays out.

    If Contreras' suspension stands, Chicago will have several options to turn to behind the plate, including Alex Avila, Rene Rivera, Victor Caratini and Kyle Schwarber.

