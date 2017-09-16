Cubs' Willson Contreras Suspended 2 Games for Umpire Outburst vs. Cardinals

David Banks/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was suspended two games by Major League Baseball on Saturday for his outburst against an umpire during the Cubs' 8-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, per Bleacher Report's Scott Miller.

Miller added that Contreras will appeal the suspension.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Contreras was also fined an unspecified amount for his actions.

The incident occurred during the fifth inning when home-plate umpire Jordan Baker appeared to incorrectly call a ball rather than a strike on a pitch from Cubs hurler John Lackey to Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez.

Lackey was tossed for arguing, which led to Contreras spiking his mask into the ground and getting ejected too, as seen in this GIF courtesy of SI MLB:

While it didn't appear intentional, Contreras' mask hit Baker's leg after the catcher threw it down.

Contreras is expected to be in the lineup for the Cubs on Saturday while the appeal process plays out.

If Contreras' suspension stands, Chicago will have several options to turn to behind the plate, including Alex Avila, Rene Rivera, Victor Caratini and Kyle Schwarber.