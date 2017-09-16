    EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Saturday's Week 5 Matches

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist ISeptember 16, 2017

    Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero applauds after the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester City at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north of London on September 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
    BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

    Manchester City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League after thrashing Watford 6-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

    It was also a good day for Newcastle United, who moved into fourth behind Manchester United and Chelsea who both play on Sunday, after a 2-1 home win over Stoke City.

    At the other end of the table, Crystal Palace remain rooted to the bottom after making it five defeats from their opening five games, having been beaten 1-0 at Selhurst Park by Southampton.

    Here's a look at the standings:

    Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

    1. Manchester City: 13 (+14)

    2. Manchester United: 10 (+10)

    3. Chelsea: 9 (+3)

    4. Newcastle United: 9 (+2)

    5. Tottenham: 8 (+4)

    6. Huddersfield Town: 8 (+2)

    7. Burnley: 8 (+1)

    8. Liverpool: 8 (0)

    9. Southampton: 8 (0)

    10. West Bromwich Albion: 8 (0)

    11. Watford: 8 (-2)

    12. Arsenal: 6 (-1)

    13. Stoke City: 5 (-1)

    14. Swansea: 5 (-3)

    15. Leicester City: 4 (-2)

    16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 4 (-3)

    17. Everton: 4 (-4)

    18. West Ham: 4 (-6)

    19. Bournemouth: 3 (-6)

    20. Crystal Palace: 0 (-8)

    Here's a look at Saturday's results:

    Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton

    Huddersfield 1-1 Leicester

    Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

    Newcastle 2-1 Stoke City

    Watford 0-6 Manchester City

    West Brom 0-0 West Ham

    Tottenham 0-0 Swansea

    Visit the official Premier League website for the latest results and a look at the standings in full.

          

    Recap

    Sergio Aguero starred for Manchester City, netting a hat-trick, with Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling also on target for the visitors.

    The defeat was Watford's first of the Premier League season with City simply far too good and completely dominant throughout, according to Goal's Sam Lee:

    Pep Guardiola's side are prolific at the moment, having beaten Liverpool 5-0 in the Premier League last weekend and Feyenoord 4-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

    Aguero and Jesus are proving a lethal combination in attack, and the Argentinian's goalscoring ability is highlighted by Opta:

    However, Saturday's big movers were Newcastle United, who made it three wins in a row with victory over Stoke at St James' Park.

    Christian Atsu opened the scoring before Xherdan Shaqiri curled home an equaliser. However, Jamaal Lascelles scored for the second game in succession to give the Magpies all three points.

    It was a hard-fought win for Rafael Benitez's men but fully deserved, according to the Chronicle's Lee Ryder:

    Match-winner Lascelles headed home Matt Ritchie's cross in the 68th minute and put in a superb all-round display, as shown by Squawka:

    Moving into fifth, just behind Newcastle, are Spurs who picked up a point in a 0-0 draw with Swansea at Wembley Stadium.

    Mauricio Pochettino's men tasted victory at their temporary home in midweek, but it was another frustrating day in the Premier League, as noted by Gary Lineker:

    Swansea, meanwhile, failed to trouble Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris all afternoon, as shown by WhoScored.com:

    Spurs have now failed to win their opening three league games at Wembley and will be relieved to see their next two matches, against West Ham and Huddersfield, are both away from home.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Spurs Drop Points at Wembley AGAIN

      Nick Ames
      via the Guardian
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Keita 'Does a Mane' to Get Sent Off

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Breathtaking Man City Thrash Watford

      Paul Doyle
      via the Guardian
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Oh No Defender What Are You Doing!?

      Streamable
      via Streamable