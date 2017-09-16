EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Saturday's Week 5 Matches

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Manchester City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League after thrashing Watford 6-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

It was also a good day for Newcastle United, who moved into fourth behind Manchester United and Chelsea who both play on Sunday, after a 2-1 home win over Stoke City.

At the other end of the table, Crystal Palace remain rooted to the bottom after making it five defeats from their opening five games, having been beaten 1-0 at Selhurst Park by Southampton.

Here's a look at the standings:

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 13 (+14)

2. Manchester United: 10 (+10)

3. Chelsea: 9 (+3)

4. Newcastle United: 9 (+2)

5. Tottenham: 8 (+4)

6. Huddersfield Town: 8 (+2)

7. Burnley: 8 (+1)

8. Liverpool: 8 (0)

9. Southampton: 8 (0)

10. West Bromwich Albion: 8 (0)

11. Watford: 8 (-2)

12. Arsenal: 6 (-1)

13. Stoke City: 5 (-1)

14. Swansea: 5 (-3)

15. Leicester City: 4 (-2)

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 4 (-3)

17. Everton: 4 (-4)

18. West Ham: 4 (-6)

19. Bournemouth: 3 (-6)

20. Crystal Palace: 0 (-8)

Here's a look at Saturday's results:

Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton

Huddersfield 1-1 Leicester

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Newcastle 2-1 Stoke City

Watford 0-6 Manchester City

West Brom 0-0 West Ham

Tottenham 0-0 Swansea

Visit the official Premier League website for the latest results and a look at the standings in full.

Recap

Sergio Aguero starred for Manchester City, netting a hat-trick, with Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling also on target for the visitors.

The defeat was Watford's first of the Premier League season with City simply far too good and completely dominant throughout, according to Goal's Sam Lee:

Pep Guardiola's side are prolific at the moment, having beaten Liverpool 5-0 in the Premier League last weekend and Feyenoord 4-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

Aguero and Jesus are proving a lethal combination in attack, and the Argentinian's goalscoring ability is highlighted by Opta:

However, Saturday's big movers were Newcastle United, who made it three wins in a row with victory over Stoke at St James' Park.

Christian Atsu opened the scoring before Xherdan Shaqiri curled home an equaliser. However, Jamaal Lascelles scored for the second game in succession to give the Magpies all three points.

It was a hard-fought win for Rafael Benitez's men but fully deserved, according to the Chronicle's Lee Ryder:

Match-winner Lascelles headed home Matt Ritchie's cross in the 68th minute and put in a superb all-round display, as shown by Squawka:

Moving into fifth, just behind Newcastle, are Spurs who picked up a point in a 0-0 draw with Swansea at Wembley Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's men tasted victory at their temporary home in midweek, but it was another frustrating day in the Premier League, as noted by Gary Lineker:

Swansea, meanwhile, failed to trouble Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris all afternoon, as shown by WhoScored.com:

Spurs have now failed to win their opening three league games at Wembley and will be relieved to see their next two matches, against West Ham and Huddersfield, are both away from home.