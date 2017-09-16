La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 4 Matches

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Summer signing Paulinho netted a late winner as Barcelona kept their 100 per cent La Liga record intact with a 2-1 win at Getafe on Saturday.

As a result they moved three points clear at the top of the table, but it was a laboured performance from the Blaugrana and they lost Ousmane Dembele to injury in the first half.

Atletico Madrid edged out bottom-of-the-table Malaga in their first match at new stadium Wanda Metropolitano, with Antoine Griezmann scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Joaquin netted a double to see Real Betis to a 2-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia drew 1-1 at Levante.

Results

Levante 1-1 Valencia

Getafe 1-2 Barcelona

Real Betis 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Malaga

Saturday Recap

Dembele was signed from Borussia Dortmund in the summer as a replacement for Neymar and made his first La Liga start for Barca on Saturday alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the forward line.

However, just before the half-hour mark he pulled up chasing a ball down and had to be replaced by Gerard Deulofeu.

Matters then went from bad to worse for Barca at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez as Gaku Shibasaki put the hosts ahead before half-time with a thunderous volley from the edge of the box, per AS:

Denis Suarez replaced Andres Iniesta at the interval and made an impact just after the hour as he swept home from inside the box to level the scores.

Seven minutes after coming onto the pitch and six minutes from the final whistle, Paulinho then completed the turnaround.

He burst into the box, showed great strength to shrug off his marker and finished well from the right into the far corner from a tight angle.

Atleti dominated proceedings throughout in front of a boisterous crowd at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, the hosts failed to carve out any real chances in the first 45 minutes, and Jan Oblak was the goalkeeper forced to make the smartest save after a quick counter attack led to a chance for Borja Baston.

Griezmann finally broke the deadlock as the clock ticked past the hour, He found half a yard of space and converted from eight yards after fine work from Angel Correa down the right flank.

Diego Simeone's side comfortably held out for the last 30 minutes to earn a second win of the season and move to third in the table.