Mr. Olympia 2017: Latest Event Schedule and Info on Past Winners

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The stage is set for the world's premier bodybuilding competition, the 2017 Mr. Olympia.

Phil Heath, the competition's six-time reigning champion, is searching for his seventh-straight title this evening to put himself on level terms with one of the all-time greats, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

If Heath were to take home the Mr. Olympia title tonight, he would just be one title shy of tying to the all-time record of eight Mr. Olympia victories, held by Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman.

While this year's prize money information is not yet available, Heath has earned $400,000 in each of the last two years as the winner, with each of the top three athletes earning over $100,000 in the finals.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

Past Winners

Paul A. Hebert/Associated Press

Dexter Jackson, 47, finished second in the 2015 Mr. Olympia and came up just short last year in third place finish. Jackson won the competition in 2008 and has continued to compete despite Heath's reign as champion.

There are other contenders this year who are giving Heath a run for his money, including Mamdouh Elssbiay, more popularly known as Big Ramy.

But Big Ramy, who turned a few heads yesterday when the bodybuilders took the stage and he was asked to switch to the middle in the top-three callout, hasn't tasted victory at Mr. Olympia. But this year could be his best chance.

Heath has been the face of professional bodybuilding for the past few years and has dominated the competition since his first victory back in 2010.

During his reign as champion, Heath has taken down some of the best of the best, including the likes of Jackson, Big Ramy and Kai Greene. While Greene hasn't competed in the Mr. Olympia in three years, he is widely regarded as Heath's biggest rival despite his absence from the competition.

Jackson is always a looming threat to Heath's title, but this year is different. Heath is still expected to win and clinch his seventh-straight title, but Big Ramy appears to be the biggest hurdle to overcome.