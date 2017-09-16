Evian Championship 2017: Moriya Jutanugarn Moves into Lead in Saturday's Play

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Moriya Jutanugarn moved into sole possession of first place at the 2017 Evian Championship on Saturday by virtue of a three-under 68 at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Jutanugarn entered the day trailing Sung Hyun Park for the lead by two strokes, but the 23-year-old native of Thailand took advantage of an inconsistent two-over round of 73 by Park.

Here is a look at the leaderboard through two rounds, with Jutanugarn leading Japan's Ayako Uehara by one shot at nine-under:

1. Moriya Jutanugarn: -9 (68)

2. Ayako Uehara: -8 (66)

3. Katherine Kirk: -7 (69)

T4. Lydia Ko: -6 (68)

T4. In-Kyung Kim: -6 (69)

T4. Sung Hyun Park: -6 (73)

T7. Jennifer Song: -5 (65)

T7. Angela Stanford: -5 (68)

T7. Shanshan Feng: -5 (68)

T7. Georgia Hall: -5 (69)

After inclement weather limited play Thursday, the LPGA decided to erase all scores and make the Evian Championship a three-round event beginning Friday, meaning Sunday's third round will be the final one of the major tournament.

