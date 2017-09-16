    Evian Championship 2017: Moriya Jutanugarn Moves into Lead in Saturday's Play

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2017

    EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 16: Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand plays a shot during the second round of The Evian Championship 2017 at Evian Resort Golf Club on September 16, 2017 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
    Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

    Moriya Jutanugarn moved into sole possession of first place at the 2017 Evian Championship on Saturday by virtue of a three-under 68 at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.

    Jutanugarn entered the day trailing Sung Hyun Park for the lead by two strokes, but the 23-year-old native of Thailand took advantage of an inconsistent two-over round of 73 by Park.

    Here is a look at the leaderboard through two rounds, with Jutanugarn leading Japan's Ayako Uehara by one shot at nine-under:

    1. Moriya Jutanugarn: -9 (68)

    2. Ayako Uehara: -8 (66)

    3. Katherine Kirk: -7 (69)

    T4. Lydia Ko: -6 (68)

    T4. In-Kyung Kim: -6 (69)

    T4. Sung Hyun Park: -6 (73)

    T7. Jennifer Song: -5 (65)

    T7. Angela Stanford: -5 (68)

    T7. Shanshan Feng: -5 (68)

    T7. Georgia Hall: -5 (69)

    After inclement weather limited play Thursday, the LPGA decided to erase all scores and make the Evian Championship a three-round event beginning Friday, meaning Sunday's third round will be the final one of the major tournament.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

