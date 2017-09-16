Indian Premier Futsal League 2017: Paul Scholes Scores in Bengaluru Royals Win

ARUN SANKAR/Getty Images

Paul Scholes, Michel Salgado, Deco and Hernan Crespo were in action during Saturday's 2017 Indian Premier Futsal League fixtures, with Bengaluru Royals and Telugu Tigers grabbing their first wins.

The two matches weren't particularly exciting, but fans still got to enjoy some fantastic action, as well as four legends of the game.

Here are the results:

Bengaluru Royals 4-0 Kerala Cobras

Telugu Tigers 3-1 Chennai Singhams

The full schedule and standings can be found at the Premier Futsal's official website.

Recap

In the first match of the day, Scholes' Royals cruised to a win over Salgado's Cobras, with the Manchester United legend getting on the scoreboard.

The first half was a cagey affair, with plenty of physical play, as shared by the team:

Jonathan Silva opened the scoring after 13 minutes, but Cobras kept things close until half-time, keeping their chances at points alive.

Two quick goals from Renzo Grasso and Scholes in the second half all but ended the contest, however, and Jonathan would double his tally to put the final score on the board.

Here's a look at the fourth goal:

In the second match of the day, Deco's Tigers took a quick two-goal lead through Luis Gonzalez and Mauro Canal, and when Luis made it 3-0, the rout appeared to be on. Crespo's Singhams were able to limit the damage, however, and found a late consolation goal through Angel Claudino.

Singhams will face Dragons on Sunday, while Warriors take on Cobras.