EPL Results Week 5: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table and Sergio Aguero to the head of the scoring charts as the Argentinian netted a hat-trick in a 6-0 hammering of Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur dropped points again at Wembley Stadium as they drew 0-0 with Swansea City, their third home league game of the season without a win.



Meanwhile, Liverpool could only draw 1-1 with Burnley at Anfield, and Newcastle United claimed a third win on the bounce with a 2-1 victory over Stoke City to move into the top four.

Results

Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke City

Watford 0-6 Manchester City

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Swansea City

Top Scorers

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - 5 goals

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) - 4

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - 4

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - 4

Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) - 3

Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) - 3

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 3

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 3

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 3

The Premier League provided the latest table:

Saturday Recap

City's six goals against the Hornets gave them an excellent chance of finishing Week 5 at the head of the Premier League table as Manchester United will need a huge win over Everton on Sunday to regain top spot.

Pep Guardiola's men were irresistible on Saturday, with Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling finding the net in addition to Aguero.

Marco Silva's Watford were unbeaten heading into the game but were comprehensively outplayed from the off and faced a 3-0 deficit at half-time.

Liverpool could not punish Burnley in the same fashion despite dominating their Saturday fixture, as shown by the statistics, per Squawka:

The Reds were not clinical enough, failing to find the killer finish on numerous occasions after intricate build-up play.

Mohamed Salah found the net with a fine low finish on the half-hour mark to cancel out Scott Arfield's shock opener three minutes earlier.

As well as squandering chances in front of goal, Liverpool were again guilty of poor defending, as Arfield was allowed a free shot from the edge of the box to score his goal, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:

Spurs were similarly frustrated by Swansea at Wembley. Again it was a case of home-team dominance against stout opposition defending.

But again the hosts failed to carve out genuine goalscoring chances despite dominating territory and possession—they arguably deserved a late penalty, though, after Serge Aurier was felled in the box.

Son Heung-min looked sharp and Harry Kane missed a couple of half chances, but Mauricio Pochettino's men are now five points back from table-toppers City.