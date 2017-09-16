EPL Results Week 5: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

EPL Results Week 5: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and TableSeptember 16, 2017
Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table and Sergio Aguero to the head of the scoring charts as the Argentinian netted a hat-trick in a 6-0 hammering of Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.
Tottenham Hotspur dropped points again at Wembley Stadium as they drew 0-0 with Swansea City, their third home league game of the season without a win.
Meanwhile, Liverpool could only draw 1-1 with Burnley at Anfield, and Newcastle United claimed a third win on the bounce with a 2-1 victory over Stoke City to move into the top four.
Results
Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton
Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke City
Watford 0-6 Manchester City
West Bromwich Albion 0-0 West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Swansea City
Top Scorers
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - 5 goals
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) - 4
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - 4
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - 4
Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) - 3
Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) - 3
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 3
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 3
Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 3
The Premier League provided the latest table:
Premier League @premierleague
Man City at the #PL summit, while @NUFC move into the top 4️⃣ https://t.co/Dy79tmTMo42017-9-16 19:16:05
Saturday Recap
City's six goals against the Hornets gave them an excellent chance of finishing Week 5 at the head of the Premier League table as Manchester United will need a huge win over Everton on Sunday to regain top spot.
Pep Guardiola's men were irresistible on Saturday, with Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling finding the net in addition to Aguero.
Marco Silva's Watford were unbeaten heading into the game but were comprehensively outplayed from the off and faced a 3-0 deficit at half-time.
Liverpool could not punish Burnley in the same fashion despite dominating their Saturday fixture, as shown by the statistics, per Squawka:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Liverpool 1-1 Burnley FT: Shots: 35-5 Crosses: 35-7 Chances created: 30-3 Possession: 64%-36% Burnley hold firm for a point. https://t.co/MHrwdMhRo12017-9-16 16:03:24
The Reds were not clinical enough, failing to find the killer finish on numerous occasions after intricate build-up play.
Mohamed Salah found the net with a fine low finish on the half-hour mark to cancel out Scott Arfield's shock opener three minutes earlier.
As well as squandering chances in front of goal, Liverpool were again guilty of poor defending, as Arfield was allowed a free shot from the edge of the box to score his goal, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:
James Pearce @JamesPearceEcho
Far too easy. Matip and Klavan failed to deal with header into the box and Arfield drills home against the run of play #LFC2017-9-16 14:28:01
Spurs were similarly frustrated by Swansea at Wembley. Again it was a case of home-team dominance against stout opposition defending.
But again the hosts failed to carve out genuine goalscoring chances despite dominating territory and possession—they arguably deserved a late penalty, though, after Serge Aurier was felled in the box.
Son Heung-min looked sharp and Harry Kane missed a couple of half chances, but Mauricio Pochettino's men are now five points back from table-toppers City.