    EPL Results Week 5: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2017

    Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero signals a good pass to a teammate during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester City at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north of London on September 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
    BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

    Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table and Sergio Aguero to the head of the scoring charts as the Argentinian netted a hat-trick in a 6-0 hammering of Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

    Tottenham Hotspur dropped points again at Wembley Stadium as they drew 0-0 with Swansea City, their third home league game of the season without a win. 

    Meanwhile, Liverpool could only draw 1-1 with Burnley at Anfield, and Newcastle United claimed a third win on the bounce with a 2-1 victory over Stoke City to move into the top four.

                     

    Results                 

    Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton

    Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City 

    Liverpool 1-1 Burnley 

    Newcastle United 2-1 Stoke City 

    Watford 0-6 Manchester City

    West Bromwich Albion 0-0 West Ham United 

    Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Swansea City 

                     

    Top Scorers

    Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)  - 5 goals

    Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) - 4

    Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - 4

    Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - 4 

    Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) - 3

    Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) - 3

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 3

    Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 3

    Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 3

    The Premier League provided the latest table:

                      

    Saturday Recap

    City's six goals against the Hornets gave them an excellent chance of finishing Week 5 at the head of the Premier League table as Manchester United will need a huge win over Everton on Sunday to regain top spot.

    Pep Guardiola's men were irresistible on Saturday, with Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling finding the net in addition to Aguero.

    Marco Silva's Watford were unbeaten heading into the game but were comprehensively outplayed from the off and faced a 3-0 deficit at half-time. 

    Liverpool could not punish Burnley in the same fashion despite dominating their Saturday fixture, as shown by the statistics, per Squawka:

    The Reds were not clinical enough, failing to find the killer finish on numerous occasions after intricate build-up play.

    Mohamed Salah found the net with a fine low finish on the half-hour mark to cancel out Scott Arfield's shock opener three minutes earlier.

    As well as squandering chances in front of goal, Liverpool were again guilty of poor defending, as Arfield was allowed a free shot from the edge of the box to score his goal, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:

    Spurs were similarly frustrated by Swansea at Wembley. Again it was a case of home-team dominance against stout opposition defending. 

    But again the hosts failed to carve out genuine goalscoring chances despite dominating territory and possession—they arguably deserved a late penalty, though, after Serge Aurier was felled in the box.

    Son Heung-min looked sharp and Harry Kane missed a couple of half chances, but Mauricio Pochettino's men are now five points back from table-toppers City.  

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Spurs Drop Points at Wembley AGAIN

      Nick Ames
      via the Guardian
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Keita 'Does a Mane' to Get Sent Off

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Breathtaking Man City Thrash Watford

      Paul Doyle
      via the Guardian
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Oh No Defender What Are You Doing!?

      Streamable
      via Streamable