Kevin Durant Says Everyone Wants Warriors Breakup After Stephen Curry Shoe Jab

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

After making critical comments regarding Under Armour shoes, Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant suggested that people are attempting to create a rift among the reigning NBA champions.

During a recent interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols (h/t Victoria Nguyen of The Score), Durant said the following about his Under Armour comments making headlines: "We the Warriors. Everybody trying to figure out a way to break us up, so they gonna use that too."

The reigning NBA Finals MVP was asked about the fact that the University of Maryland is under contract with Under Armour while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast on Aug. 27 (h/t Steph Rogers of The Score), and he said that works against the school in recruiting: "... Nobody wants to play in Under Armours, I'm sorry. Like, the top kids don't because they all play Nike."

Warriors teammate Stephen Curry is an Under Armour athlete, while Durant represents Nike.

Curry responded to Durant's comments last week, and while he disagreed with them, he insisted they would have no impact on their chemistry, per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer:

"This is nothing that is going to put a wrench in the locker room. ... I told him that he has a certain opinion based on his experience growing up in the Nike business. What that means when it comes to the competition among shoe brands and universities and the whole grassroots system and whatnot—he's entitled to that opinion obviously. ... But when it comes to what I'm trying to do with Under Armour, and what the Curry brand means and what Under Armour basketball means, that statement does not ring true at all."

Durant told Nichols that he spoke to Curry about the situation and agreed there were no issues between them: "We was never in a bad place when I said that. So it's like we didn't have to patch anything up. ... Me and Steph, we talked about that. He had a conversation with me about it, and I understood. We moved on."

KD signed with the Warriors in the 2016 offseason, and while there were questions regarding whether he would fit in properly alongside Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the transition went smoothly.

Durant averaged 25.1 points per game during the regular season and was named the Finals MVP after putting up 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest in five games against the Cleveland Cavaliers.