College Football Scores 2017: Top 25 Teams' Week 3 Results, Key Stats and Stars

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been a dominant offensive team for many seasons, but the ninth-ranked team in the nation may have a bit more to offer than most experts believe.

The Cowboys were on top of their game against the host Pittsburgh Panthers, and Oklahoma State registered a spectacular 59-21 victory.

A week after losing to Penn State 33-14, the Panthers were not in a position to compete with the explosive Oklahoma State offense. While Mason Rudolph (see Stars of the Week below) was the trigger behind the attack, the Cowboys have too many weapons for most teams to contend with.

The Cowboys had four receivers with 100 or more receiving yards, including Jalen McCleskey (162), James Washington (124), Marcell Ateman (109) and Dillon Stoner (100). It marked the first time any team had four 100-yard receivers in a game in 12 seasons, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Oklahoma State served notice to future opponents that they will be difficult to stop, as the Cowboys scored on their first seven possessions.

The Florida Gators pulled off the most thrilling win of the day when they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 26-20 on the last play of the game.

Tennessee had rallied with 10 points in the final 4:43 of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20-20, and it appeared the teams would settle things in overtime.

Florida appeared to be willing to run out the clock on its last possession of the fourth quarter, but quarterback Feleipe Franks hurled a 63-yard TD pass on the final play of the game that hit wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone for the winning touchdown.

Prior to the game-winning TD pass, which traveled more than 70 yards in the air, Franks did not have a completion of more than 10 yards.

He picked the right time to come through with his best throw of the game, and the Florida fans went home happy.

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Top 25 Scores and Stats

Key Stats

No. 7 Michigan 29, Air Force 13: Michigan PR Donovan Peoples-Jones, 104 punt return yards, including 79-yard TD return.

No. 9 Oklahoma State 59, Pittsburgh 21: OSU had 676 yards and averaged 15.5 yards per pass.

Memphis 48, No. 25 UCLA 45: UCLA QB Josh Rosen and Memphis QB Riley Ferguson combined for 861 passing yards.

No. 10 Wisconsin 40, Brigham Young 6: Wisconsin, 491-192 edge in total yards.

No. 16 Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17: Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson, 24-of-31 for 372 yards, 5 TDs.

No. 20 TCU 56, SMU 36: TCU, 619-463 edge in total yards.

No. 24 Florida 26, No. 25 Tennessee 20: The Vols had a 23-14 edge in first downs; 442-380 edge in total yards.

No. 15 Auburn 24, Mercer 10: Auburn, 510-246 edge in total yards.

No. 8 Ohio State 38, Army 7: Ohio State with 316-19 edge in passing yards.

Stars of the Week

Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph was on top of his game, and the Pittsburgh Panthers had no way to slow down this explosive quarterback.

Rudolph was not in the game for the duration for the Cowboys, but he completed 23 of 32 passes for 497 yards with five touchdowns before he went to the bench midway through the third quarter.

Rudolph had complete command of the offense, and the Panthers had no answers. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was impressed with Rudolph's playmaking ability.

"He made some big plays today at crucial times and you see the importance of having a quarterback that can make plays," Gundy said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). He just made a lot of plays. He got out of his box one time, and when he did, he made an interception."

Rudolph should be a prime Heisman Trophy candidate if he can continue to build off this performance.

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Memphis QB Riley Ferguson

While UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen came into the game with the hype, Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson came through with a brilliant effort to lead the Tigers to the upset.

Ferguson completed 23 of 38 passes for 398 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. Ferguson hit wide receiver Anthony Miller with nine passes for 185 yards, and the pair hooked up on two TDs.

Rosen had an excellent game in defeat, completing 34 of 46 passes for 463 yards with four TDs.

Virginia Tech WR Cam Phillips

The senior wide receiver from Laurel, Maryland, had a huge game in the Hokies' runaway victory over East Carolina.

Phillips caught 14 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and that more than doubled his season's total in receptions. Phillips had caught 13 passes prior to the game against the Pirates.

Phillips and Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson built a tremendous partnership in the win over East Carolina. Jackson had a memorable game of his own, throwing five TD passes.

Those two did all their damage in the first three quarters before retiring to the bench prior to the final quarter of the runaway.