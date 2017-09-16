    Boise State DL David Moa Arrested on Charges of Disturbing the Peace

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2017

    Boise State nose tackle David Moa (55) looks over to the sidelines in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
    Eugene Tanner/Associated Press

    Boise State defensive lineman David Moa was arrested early Saturday morning in Boise, Idaho, on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

    According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Moa is no longer in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

    Specifics regarding the location and details behind the arrest aren't yet available.

    Moa is a junior defensive tackle from San Diego who has registered eight tackles and one sack for the Broncos so far this season.

    As a sophomore in 2016, he set career highs with 30 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 8.5 sacks en route to being named an All-Mountain West first-team performer.

    Boise State's next game is Friday against Virginia. It isn't yet known if his arrest will impact his eligibility for the game, but senior Daniel Auelua is listed behind Moa on Boise State's depth chart.

