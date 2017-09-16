Barcelona Stay Perfect in La Liga with 2-1 Win over Getafe

Barcelona Stay Perfect in La Liga with 2-1 Win over GetafeSeptember 16, 2017
Barcelona had to dig deep to maintain their perfect start to the 2017-18 La Liga season on Saturday, beating Getafe 2-1 on the road.
Getafe dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead through a wonder goal from Gaku Shibasaki. The Blaugrana improved after the break, however, and tied things up through Denis Suarez, while another substitute, Paulinho, found a late winner.
Here's a look at the two squads that started the match:
FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona
Barça XI: 1.Ter Stegen 3.Piqué 4.Rakitic 5.Sergio 8.Iniesta 9.Suárez 10.Messi 11.Dembélé 18.J.Alba 20.S.Roberto 23.Umtiti 🔴🔵 #ForçaBarça2017-9-16 13:09:11
Getafe C.F. @GetafeCF
¡Ya conocemos el once elegido por José Bordalás para el partido frente al @FCBarcelona_es de esta tarde! #VamosGeta #GetafeBarcelona https://t.co/Yrja3Kib7a2017-9-16 13:16:53
Barcelona entered the contest with a perfect record, but Getafe took the fight right to them early on, playing positive, attacking football. The first chance fell to the hosts, as Jorge Molina fired a tame shot at Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Gerard Pique ran into an early booking before Shibasaki and Molina nearly combined for what would have been a sure goal had the latter reached the ball.
The Blaugrana were far from comfortable and suffered an additional blow before the half-hour mark, as summer signing Ousmane Dembele had to be replaced due to injury.
Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, it looked like a hamstring issue:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Dembele done. Hamstring looks like. Deulofeu the replacement.2017-9-16 14:42:56
Chances were few in the first half, but Getafe had the better looks and took a deserved lead shortly before half-time. Shibasaki unleashed a stunning shot after a clever chest-pass from Markel Bergara, and Ter Stegen had no chance.
ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden thought the Catalans were in real danger of losing their perfect record:
Samuel Marsden @samuelmarsden
Stunning strike from Gaku Shibasaki gives Getafe the lead. First goal Barça have conceded in five and their 100 percent record in danger.2017-9-16 14:56:32
Faycal Fajr nearly doubled the advantage shortly after, firing high, and Lionel Messi had a late chance to tie things up with a free-kick, but his effort was parried by Vicente Guaita.
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde made a bold move at half-time, taking off Andres Iniesta in favour of Suarez. The tactical tweak seemed to have its desired effect, as the Catalans played at a higher pace in the second half, looking much more threatening.
Sergi Roberto drew a good save from Guaita before Suarez pulled his side level with a fine finish. The club's official Twitter account praised Roberto for his part in the goal:
FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona
62: Great work down the right by Sergi Roberto and Denis Suárez finishes coolly into the top left hand corner #FCBlive #GetafeBarça (1-1)2017-9-16 15:38:50
Barcelona pushed for a winner, but Getafe remained dangerous on the counter and had their chances. Alvaro Jimenez drew a save from Ter Stegen, and Mauro Arambarri went close, hitting the post.
But the goal fell on the other side of the pitch, as substitute Paulinho got his first in a Barcelona shirt. The Brazilian produced a nice finish after a great run down the centre of the box.