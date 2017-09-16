Barcelona Stay Perfect in La Liga with 2-1 Win over Getafe

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Barcelona had to dig deep to maintain their perfect start to the 2017-18 La Liga season on Saturday, beating Getafe 2-1 on the road.

Getafe dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead through a wonder goal from Gaku Shibasaki. The Blaugrana improved after the break, however, and tied things up through Denis Suarez, while another substitute, Paulinho, found a late winner.

Here's a look at the two squads that started the match:

Barcelona entered the contest with a perfect record, but Getafe took the fight right to them early on, playing positive, attacking football. The first chance fell to the hosts, as Jorge Molina fired a tame shot at Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Gerard Pique ran into an early booking before Shibasaki and Molina nearly combined for what would have been a sure goal had the latter reached the ball.

The Blaugrana were far from comfortable and suffered an additional blow before the half-hour mark, as summer signing Ousmane Dembele had to be replaced due to injury.

Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, it looked like a hamstring issue:

Chances were few in the first half, but Getafe had the better looks and took a deserved lead shortly before half-time. Shibasaki unleashed a stunning shot after a clever chest-pass from Markel Bergara, and Ter Stegen had no chance.

ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden thought the Catalans were in real danger of losing their perfect record:

Faycal Fajr nearly doubled the advantage shortly after, firing high, and Lionel Messi had a late chance to tie things up with a free-kick, but his effort was parried by Vicente Guaita.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde made a bold move at half-time, taking off Andres Iniesta in favour of Suarez. The tactical tweak seemed to have its desired effect, as the Catalans played at a higher pace in the second half, looking much more threatening.

Sergi Roberto drew a good save from Guaita before Suarez pulled his side level with a fine finish. The club's official Twitter account praised Roberto for his part in the goal:

Barcelona pushed for a winner, but Getafe remained dangerous on the counter and had their chances. Alvaro Jimenez drew a save from Ter Stegen, and Mauro Arambarri went close, hitting the post.

But the goal fell on the other side of the pitch, as substitute Paulinho got his first in a Barcelona shirt. The Brazilian produced a nice finish after a great run down the centre of the box.