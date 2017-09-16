Kenny Vaccaro Trade Rumors: Saints Reportedly Talking with 'Handful of Teams'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Friday that a "handful of teams" are engaged in trade talks with the New Orleans Saints regarding safety Kenny Vaccaro.

The 26-year-old Vaccaro was selected by the Saints with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft out of Texas, and he has been a regular starter since his rookie season.

