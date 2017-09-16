Odell Beckham Jr. Questionable vs. Lions with Ankle Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is officially listed as questionable for the team's Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Monday night due to an ankle injury.

The Giants announced their injury report Saturday morning. Beckham missed New York's 19-3 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday because of the ailment.

Beckham spoke with the media Thursday and stopped short of guaranteeing he'd be available for Monday's game. He noted the ailment had "been getting better over the past couple days" but also discussed the typical timetable for the injury, which he originally suffered Aug. 21.

"Honestly, I don't really know how realistic it was [to play last week]," he told reporters. "As bad as I wanted to play, it just wasn't there. It had been three weeks. The injury hadn't even been a month since it happened. It's a six- to eight-week thing. Unfortunately, as much as I was trying my hardest to get out there, it just wasn't enough time."

On Friday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported the wideout had a "realistic shot" to play after he logged limited practices Thursday and Friday, which showed "everything is trending in the right direction."

"He responded well to treatment," Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said. "He responded well to his work [Thursday]. Got a little bit more [Friday], but he's still limited."

The Giants offense struggled to generate big plays without him. New York finished the loss to the Cowboys with just 233 total yards and 13 first downs. Running back Shane Vereen led the team with nine receptions.

If Beckham is ruled out against the Lions, New York is going to need a much better performance from Brandon Marshall, who caught one pass for 10 yards in his team debut.