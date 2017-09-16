Davis Cup Tennis 2017: France, Australia Earn Wins in Saturday's Play

DENIS CHARLET/Getty Images

France and Australia have the advantage in the 2017 Davis Cup semi-finals after wins for both countries in the doubles on Saturday.

Pierre Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut put France 2-1 up against Serbia with a comfortable win over Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic.

Australia then followed suit, with John Peers and Jordan Thompson seeing off Belgium's Rubens Bemelmans and Arthur de Greef in Brussels to also move 2-1 ahead.

