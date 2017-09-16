    Davis Cup Tennis 2017: France, Australia Earn Wins in Saturday's Play

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist ISeptember 16, 2017

    France's Nicolas Mahut celebrates with Pierre-Hugues Herbert (back) after winning their Davis Cup semi-final tennis match against Serbia at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, northern France, on September 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / DENIS CHARLET (Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images)
    DENIS CHARLET/Getty Images

    France and Australia have the advantage in the 2017 Davis Cup semi-finals after wins for both countries in the doubles on Saturday.

    Pierre Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut put France 2-1 up against Serbia with a comfortable win over Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic.

    Australia then followed suit, with John Peers and Jordan Thompson seeing off Belgium's Rubens Bemelmans and Arthur de Greef in Brussels to also move 2-1 ahead.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Related

      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Semi-Finals Tied at 1-1 at Davis Cup

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      How Sloane Rediscovered Her Love for Tennis

      S.L. Price
      via SI.com
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Serena Shares First Photo with New Daughter Alexis

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      The Start of the Revival Is Here

      Richard Deitsch
      via SI.com