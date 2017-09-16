Jay-Z Dedicates Song to Colin Kaepernick During New York City Concert

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Jay-Z dedicated the song "The Story of O.J." to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during his performance Friday at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York City.

ESPN.com noted the famed rapper shouted out Kaepernick before singing the song, which is about "blackness and managing money" and includes a reference to former NFL running back O.J. Simpson, at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, in Queens.

"I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight," Jay-Z said.

