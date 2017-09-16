    Jay-Z Dedicates Song to Colin Kaepernick During New York City Concert

    JAY-Z performs onstage during Day 1 of The Meadows Music & Arts Festival at Citi Field on September 15, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
    ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

    Jay-Z dedicated the song "The Story of O.J." to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during his performance Friday at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York City.

    ESPN.com noted the famed rapper shouted out Kaepernick before singing the song, which is about "blackness and managing money" and includes a reference to former NFL running back O.J. Simpson, at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, in Queens.

    "I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight," Jay-Z said.

           

