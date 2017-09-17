Edge's Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Moments in WWE Career

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Throughout the new millennium, few WWE Superstars experienced the growth from tag team specialist to main event heel to Hall of Fame inductee the way Edge did.

Poised for big things from the moment he arrived on the scene in 1998, he was forced to overcome several obstacles and near career-ending injuries in order to achieve the greatness so many expected of him.

And he did.

A winner of WWE's prestigious Grand Slam title after having won every major championship offered by the company, including the 2001 King of the Ring and Money in the Bank, he was as elite a star as there was during his peak.

Unfortunately, a neck injury took him from the squared circle far too early and robbed fans of seeing potential dream matches against the likes of Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Dean Ambrose.

Though the disappointment surrounding his departure from the mat game is strong, the countless memories he left audiences are that much more vivid.

In honor of The Rated R Superstar, relive these moments that stand out as the best, worst and most outrageous of his unforgettable career.