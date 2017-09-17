Edge's Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Moments in WWE Career

Edge's Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Moments in WWE CareerSeptember 17, 2017
Throughout the new millennium, few WWE Superstars experienced the growth from tag team specialist to main event heel to Hall of Fame inductee the way Edge did.
Poised for big things from the moment he arrived on the scene in 1998, he was forced to overcome several obstacles and near career-ending injuries in order to achieve the greatness so many expected of him.
And he did.
A winner of WWE's prestigious Grand Slam title after having won every major championship offered by the company, including the 2001 King of the Ring and Money in the Bank, he was as elite a star as there was during his peak.
Unfortunately, a neck injury took him from the squared circle far too early and robbed fans of seeing potential dream matches against the likes of Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Dean Ambrose.
Though the disappointment surrounding his departure from the mat game is strong, the countless memories he left audiences are that much more vivid.
In honor of The Rated R Superstar, relive these moments that stand out as the best, worst and most outrageous of his unforgettable career.
Worst: Debut
There is no way Edge's debut in WWE could possibly have gone worse.
Battling Los Boricuas' Jose Estrada Jr., he launched himself over the top rope and landed on his feet, smashing his opponent's head. The established Superstar suddenly found himself unable to move with a neck injury that left him motionless outside the ring.
Edge was awarded the match and, arguably, the most notorious debut in WWE history.
It did not derail his push in the slightest.
The injury was clearly an accident but one that cast a dark cloud over what was to be a significant run right out of the proverbial gate.
Best: No Mercy 1999
At No Mercy 1999, Edge and Christian would battle The Hardy Boyz in a tag team ladder match that would define the early careers of those four Superstars. In the final of the sophomorically named Terri Invitational Tournament, the four teams unleashed a classic breakthrough match on an unsuspecting audience inside Cleveland's Gund Arena.
The match wowed Attitude Era fans, with the death-defying high spots and awe-inspiring physical feats unlike anything they had ever witnessed before.
Edge and Christian may not have won the match that night, but the momentum they built on the strength of that performance allowed them to attain more opportunities and achieve the success they had not previously enjoyed.
By the turn of the millennium, Edge and Christian would become the centerpiece of the tag team division—the heels that it would be built around.
All because of the way the future Rated R Superstar and his tag team partner seized the moment. They captivated the wrestling world with the physical sacrifice they made to steal a pay-per-view event out from underneath the likes of The Rock, Steve Austin, Triple H and Mankind at the height of those Superstars' popularity.
Best: Totally Reeking of Awesomeness
Throughout 2000, Edge and Christian rose to prominence as the heel tandem around whom the entire tag team division revolved. They were brash, cocky and cheated to retain their WWE Tag Team Championships at every turn.
Their comedic offerings, though, were most memorable.
Whether they were championing the awesomeness of kazoos, engaging in tomfoolery to keep from defending their titles, mocking the host city of Raw and SmackDown with Five Second Poses devoted to cultural stereotypes or pestering commissioner Mick Foley in backstage vignettes, Edge and Christian were engaging on-screen personalities that helped WWE achieve creative success in what was arguably their greatest year from a writing standpoint.
Their heel personas demonstrated the personalities that were previously hidden by the silent, enigmatic demands of their stint in The Brood. Free to be themselves, the performers thrived, and the result was an act that infuriated fans but elevated the quality of the product.
Best: The Spear and TLC II
At WrestleMania X-Seven, Edge partnered with Christian in the second Tables, Ladders and Chairs match in WWE history. Their opponents in that bout? The two teams they had been intertwined in an epic rivalry with for the better part of a year: The Hardy Boyz and then-WWE tag team champions The Dudley Boyz.
As they had in several bouts before, the three teams generated oohs and aahs as they threw caution to the wind, putting their bodies in harm's way in an attempt to both establish their legacies and entertain the masses.
There was one moment in particular, though, that stands out and has been featured in WrestleMania promotional videos since it occurred: the jaw-dropping spear from a ladder to Jeff Hardy, who was dangling from the tag titles hanging above the squared circle.
It was a moment in time that was simply unforgettable. It took incredible timing from the performers themselves and a fearlessness most would not possess. Had it gone wrong, either one (or both) could have suffered a significant injury that threatened their livelihoods.
A Superstar synonymous with big-match situations and unforgettable spots in them, it is no surprise that Edge delivered a moment that has lived on as long as it has in a match full of jaw-dropping spots.
Best: A Boyhood Dream Comes True
On July 4, 2002, Edge partnered with childhood hero Hulk Hogan to defeat Billy and Chuck for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
The match, on America's Independence Day, was a moment in the career of the young Canadian that served as a sign of arrival. For years, he had been propped up by management as a star of the future. WWE officials, through WWE Creative's decisions and the protection offered him, clearly had big plans for him.
Teaming him with the iconic Hogan for a signature win made not only for an emotional moment, it was yet another seal of approval for the Torontonian.
Above all, it further established him as a potential star babyface for a company desperate to replace The Rock and Steve Austin following their departures.
Worst: Reality Blends with Fiction
Some will argue that pro wrestling is at its best when reality blends into fiction.
In 2005, details of an affair between Edge and Lita hit the internet, and soon fans in arenas across the country were chanting derogatory at the latter. Over time, the decision was made to put the two together on-camera, capitalizing on the heat they were generating away from the squared circle.
It would do wonders for Edge, elevating him to the top of the sport and creating the Rated R Superstar persona for him, but it also set a dangerous precedent for both him and his fellow performers. It announced to the locker room that even the most personal situations were not off-limits.
The decision gave power to online fans, a power they have yet to relinquish some 12 years later.
Best: A Career-Altering Cash-In
Edge had held the Money in the Bank briefcase for nearly one full year by the time New Year's Revolution arrived on January 8, 2006.
After he lost to intercontinental champion Ric Flair via disqualification earlier in the pay-per-view, most assumed they had seen the end of The Rated R Superstar for the evening.
The main event of the night saw John Cena successfully defend his WWE Championship in a bloody Elimination Chamber match in which he was forced to overcome the odds, exhausting himself in the process. Just when he thought he was able to relax having scored the victory, Cena was shocked by the arrival of Vince McMahon and the announcement of the first-ever Money in the Bank cash-in.
Edge stalked toward the squared circle and after a few moments of drama, delivered a spear that scored him his first WWE Championship.
The excitement was palpable. After nine months of Cena as champion, fans were thrilled to see someone fresh and intriguing win the title and complete his ascension to the top of the industry. That Edge had been so incredibly entertaining as a lead villain only made the occurrence that much more momentous.
Most Outrageous: Live Sex Celebration
Just 24 hours after Edge's monumental championship victory, he and Lita vowed to mark the occasion with a Live Sex Celebration on the January 9 episode of Raw.
They followed up on their promise, delivering a segment of television that scored in the television rating department but was not exactly what one would call family-friendly entertainment.
It was ridiculous to think that someone backstage actually thought the segment was a good idea, but at the same time, it reflected the tone and context of the Rated R Superstar persona. It made sense and was absolutely something Edge would do.
Still, the outrageousness of the celebration and its sexual content have ensured fans will never see such a segment again.
At least as long as WWE is devoted to the family tone of its programming.
Best: WrestleMania Goes Hardcore
Despite his tremendously entertaining rise to the top of the Raw brand, coupled with his first WWE Championship reign and a delectable taste of what the company would look like under The Rated R Superstar, Edge was still in need of one performance that silenced all critics and proved he was ready and able to succeed at the highest level of competition imaginable.
Enter Mick Foley.
Just as he had been in the case of a young Randy Orton in 2004, The Hardcore Legend was tasked with bringing a nastier, meaner side out of the prospective headliner.
He succeeded.
Edge bled, endured hundreds of thumbtacks in his bare back and was the victim of a barbed wire-assisted assault at the hands of Foley. He still managed to fight back, pummel the future Hall of Famer with that same barbed wire, the steel ring steps and even a cookie sheet before delivering a spear through both the ropes and a enflamed table to score the win.
That final spot, like his TLC II spear earlier in his career, was a defining moment in WrestleMania history and the single instance in which Edge solidified his spot in the main event scene.
All one must do to validate the idea that the Hardcore match at WrestleMania 22 was the one that elevated Edge permanently is to look at the body of work and the numerous accomplishments he delivered in its wake.
He headlined future incarnations of The Showcase of the Immortals, including a 2008 marquee clash with The Undertaker, and amassed 11 total world title reigns. He was the face of SmackDown for the better part of two years and a consummate main event attraction.
He was a legitimate star for the company at a time when it needed them, and his effect on WWE programming throughout the 2000s is undeniable. Much of that can be traced right back to his breakout performance against Foley, which was the evidence McMahon and other high-ranking officials needed to see in order to justify his push to the top of the company.
Worst: Early Retirement
In 2011, Edge took to the squared circle on Raw and announced his retirement from professional wrestling.
After years of sacrificing his body to entertain fans, including in several hardcore battles and daredevil antics in ladder matches, he had suffered a neck injury that simply could not handle any more punishment. He had given everything he could from a physical standpoint to entertaining audiences and establishing his legacy.
The speech, heartbreaking as it was, brought an end to an undeniably great career that could have been even better had injury not played such a huge role in it.
Whether it was a severe neck injury requiring fusion surgery or a torn triceps, a ruptured Achilles tendon or general wear and tear, Edge's career was cut short by a body that simply could not meet his incredible drive, determination and heart.
In 2012, just under one year after his retirement, Edge was rightfully enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.
Though it was an incredible honor, one cannot help but be disappointed that it came as soon as it did.