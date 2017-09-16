USA Women's Soccer Team Wins 3-1 vs. New Zealand Behind Julie Ertz's 2 Goals

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The United States women's national team is officially back on track.

Julie Ertz scored two first-half goals and Alex Morgan added another in the 79th minute as the USWNT earned a 3-1 victory over New Zealand in their friendly Friday night.

Hannah Wilkinson added a goal in the second half for New Zealand, which was overmatched throughout the match. The United States held possession for 65 percent of the match, took eight shots on goal and committed only one foul in what was a near-flawless performance at times.

USWNT has now won three straight matches since its July 27 loss to Australia. The U.S. has outscored its opponents 10-4 in those contests and has given up just one goal in its last two matches.

Ertz scored in the 16th minute off a Lindsey Horan cross and then eight minutes later on a rebound after Megan Rapinoe hit a header off the post. Morgan knocked through a difficult shot to the left corner of the net in the 79th that ultimately sealed the deal.

Kelley O'Hara earned her 100th cap as a member of the women's national team Saturday.

The two teams will play again Tuesday night in Cincinnati.