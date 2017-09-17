Winners and Losers of Week 3 in College Football

0 of 24

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

After a week's worth of debating whether Clemson's defensive front seven could shut down Louisville's dual-threat quarterback, Clemson's dual-threat QB was one of the biggest winners of Week 3, leading the Tigers to a 47-21 beatdown of the Cardinals.

Kelly Bryant threw for 316 yards and had three total touchdowns, making Clemson fans forget about Deshaun Watson the same way Watson made them forget about Tajh Boyd. If he can keep putting together games like that, there's a case to be made that Clemson is the favorite for another national championship.

But that's getting way ahead of ourselves. Let's first focus on all of the action in college football's third week of the 2017 season.

Heisman favorites had incredible games, and the fourth quarter of a certain SEC showdown had enough excitement to carry an entire afternoon. A certain candidate for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft didn't fare quite as well. Nor did LSU or Nebraska.

Read on for the rest of the Week 3 biggest winners and losers.