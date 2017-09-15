    Martellus Bennett Fined for Defending Aaron Rodgers After Hit by K.J. Wright

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    Green Bay Packers' Martellus Bennett is called for a personal foul for hitting Seattle Seahawks' K.J. Wright after a play during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett was fined $9,115 on Friday for his unnecessary roughness penalty in Green Bay's 17-9 Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

    According to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, the fine stems from Bennett pushing Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright in the fourth quarter of the game after Wright contacted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers while he dove headfirst at the end of a run.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

