Martellus Bennett Fined for Defending Aaron Rodgers After Hit by K.J. Wright

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett was fined $9,115 on Friday for his unnecessary roughness penalty in Green Bay's 17-9 Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, the fine stems from Bennett pushing Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright in the fourth quarter of the game after Wright contacted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers while he dove headfirst at the end of a run.

