BMW Championship 2017: Marc Leishman Holds Lead over Jason Day, Rickie Fowler

Marc Leishman shot a seven-under 64 in Friday's second round of the 2017 BMW Championship to give himself a three-stroke lead at -16 heading into the weekend at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Jason Day and Rickie Fowler (-13) are tied for second place in the penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Patrick Cantlay (-10) and Francesco Molinari and Stewart Cink (-9) round out the top five, while Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth (all -7) are notable names within striking distance.

Spieth currently leads the FedEx Cup race followed by Justin Thomas (-5; T-29) and Dustin Johnson (+1; T-61) with the Tour Championship scheduled for next week in Atlanta.

Here's a look at the updated tournament leaderboard through 36 holes:

Leishman picked right up where he left off following Thursday's 62. He birdied the opening hole as part of another terrific round that included three consecutive birdies starting on the seventh hole. His only setback came in the form of a bogey on the par-three 17th.

The 33-year-old Australia native missed the cut in the Northern Trust, the playoff opener, but he bounced back with a third-place result in the Dell Technologies Championship. A victory this week could move him inside the top five for the finale.

The PGA Tour highlighted some of Leishman's strong work on the greens:

Day survived an inauspicious start that included two bogeys sandwiched around a birdie across his first four holes to tally a six-under 65. It was a wild trip around Conway Farms that featured five birdies, three bogeys and two eagles, including an ace on No. 17.

The Golf Channel showcased the hole in one:

The ninth-ranked player in the world started the BMW Championship in 28th place. He's projected to move inside the top eight based on the current leaderboard and could make an even bigger jump if he's able to surpass his countryman for the victory over the next two days.

Things went a lot smoother for Fowler as he posted a seven-under 64. He finished the round with six birdies, an eagle and a bogey to keep Leishman within sight. He struck 77.8 percent of the greens and his rock-solid putting took care of the rest.

While the colorful American entered the event holding sixth place in the playoff standings, he hasn't secured a victory since the Honda Classic back in February. Ending that drought this weekend would improve his outlook heading toward Atlanta.

The PGA Tour provided his post-round comments:

Looking ahead, the rest of the tournament hinges on Leishman's performance. It's hard to imagine a scenario where anybody is able to chase him down if he continues to show the form he's displayed over the first two rounds. He's been on a roll.

If he falters, however, things could become entertaining. There are a total of 21 players at seven-under par or better heading into Saturday's third round. That's a lot of potential names to shake up both this weekend's leaderboard and the overall standings if the Aussie can't slam the door shut.