Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Robert Lewandowski's Bernabeu Move

Robert Lewandowski has reportedly told his agents to work on a transfer to Real Madrid, and his recent negative comments about current club Bayern Munich are part of a designed plan that leads to his move to the Spanish capital.

That's according to Guillem Balague of AS.com, who noted Real have a policy of not signing ageing players, but that won't stop the Poland international.

Per Balague, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's jab at Lewandowski―where he talked about loyalty in the wake of his comments on the transfer market―was no accident:

"As Rummenigge has noted, Lewandowski’s agents are behind his recent negative declarations but this is not a negotiating strategy: it is the express desire of their client. At this stage Lewandowski’s representatives have managed to persuade him to keep a lid on his need to inform the world that he wants a move to Madrid and suggested he do his talking on the pitch and trust in them."

Per ESPN UK, the war of words between Rummenigge and the player has quickly escalated:

Balague went even further in his report, suggesting meetings between Bayern and Lewandowski will take place throughout the season, as the two sides try to settle on a transfer fee. He also states Los Blancos are not currently interested and would rather move for RB Leipzig starlet Timo Werner.

If Los Blancos were to break their rule of signing older players for someone, there's reason to believe they would do so for Lewandowski. The 29-year-old has been a consistent scorer in the Bundesliga, and has started the 2017-18 campaign on fire, per the UEFA Champions League's official Twitter account:

Here's a look at his highlights from last season:

Real have some question marks at the striker position, as the now-injured Karim Benzema has not been in great form this season and there's little depth behind the Frenchman. Alvaro Morata now plies his trade at Chelsea, and Mariano moved to Lyon this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo can play in a central role―and is even likely to move there permanently once his awesome athleticism starts to fade―but more options are needed, and Lewandowski could be a fantastic immediate-impact signing.

Under normal circumstances, one would assume prying Lewandowski out of Bavaria would be tricky. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world and don't generally lose their top players unless they publicly push for a transfer.

The battle between Rummenigge and Lewandowski could change things, however―if the Bundesliga giants believe he becomes a detriment to the club, they could choose to cash in and try and find an alternative in the market.

His great start to the season suggests the ongoing saga has no impact on his play, however, and for now, a transfer seems unlikely.