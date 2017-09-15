    Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Robert Lewandowski's Bernabeu Move

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich in Bremen, nothern Germany, on August 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZ / RESTRICTIONS: DURING MATCH TIME: DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE TO 15 PICTURES PER MATCH AND FORBID IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050 (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)
    PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

    Robert Lewandowski has reportedly told his agents to work on a transfer to Real Madrid, and his recent negative comments about current club Bayern Munich are part of a designed plan that leads to his move to the Spanish capital.

    That's according to Guillem Balague of AS.com, who noted Real have a policy of not signing ageing players, but that won't stop the Poland international.

    (L-R) Bayern Munich's German striker Thomas Mueller, Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich's Chilian midfielder Arturo Vidal gratulate Thomas Mueller to his birthday and pose for a selfie during a photo shooting for a FC Baye
    GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/Getty Images

    Per Balague, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's jab at Lewandowski―where he talked about loyalty in the wake of his comments on the transfer market―was no accident:

    "As Rummenigge has noted, Lewandowski’s agents are behind his recent negative declarations but this is not a negotiating strategy: it is the express desire of their client. At this stage Lewandowski’s representatives have managed to persuade him to keep a lid on his need to inform the world that he wants a move to Madrid and suggested he do his talking on the pitch and trust in them."

    Per ESPN UK, the war of words between Rummenigge and the player has quickly escalated:

    Balague went even further in his report, suggesting meetings between Bayern and Lewandowski will take place throughout the season, as the two sides try to settle on a transfer fee. He also states Los Blancos are not currently interested and would rather move for RB Leipzig starlet Timo Werner.

    If Los Blancos were to break their rule of signing older players for someone, there's reason to believe they would do so for Lewandowski. The 29-year-old has been a consistent scorer in the Bundesliga, and has started the 2017-18 campaign on fire, per the UEFA Champions League's official Twitter account:

    Here's a look at his highlights from last season:

    Real have some question marks at the striker position, as the now-injured Karim Benzema has not been in great form this season and there's little depth behind the Frenchman. Alvaro Morata now plies his trade at Chelsea, and Mariano moved to Lyon this summer.

    Cristiano Ronaldo can play in a central role―and is even likely to move there permanently once his awesome athleticism starts to fade―but more options are needed, and Lewandowski could be a fantastic immediate-impact signing.

    MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 12: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and RSC Anderlecht at Allianz Arena on September 12, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF-Image
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Under normal circumstances, one would assume prying Lewandowski out of Bavaria would be tricky. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world and don't generally lose their top players unless they publicly push for a transfer.

    The battle between Rummenigge and Lewandowski could change things, however―if the Bundesliga giants believe he becomes a detriment to the club, they could choose to cash in and try and find an alternative in the market.

    His great start to the season suggests the ongoing saga has no impact on his play, however, and for now, a transfer seems unlikely.

    Related

      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Is Now the Time for CR7 to Be Real's Main Centre-forward?

      Managing Madrid
      via Managing Madrid
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mou: 'Legend' Rooney Deserves Warm Reception

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Marcelo's Son Scores Hat-trick on Madrid Youth Debut 🔥

      MARCA in English
      via MARCA in English
      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Isco Admits 'Some Contact' with Barcelona

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report