DeVante Parker Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Titans Reportedly Diagnosed as Sprain

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Parker had one reception for six yards in the 16-10 victory.

The Dolphins have been waiting for a breakout year from Parker after making him the No. 14 overall pick the 2015 NFL draft. He's shown some promise in his first two seasons, including setting career-highs with 56 receptions, 744 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

Because the Dolphins have Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills, Parker has often been relegated to third receiver.

The continued presence of Landry and Stills makes the loss of Parker easier for the Dolphins. Landry has emerged as a star with over 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.

Stills is a big-play threat with 16.4 average yards per reception in his career. He set a career high with nine touchdowns last year.

Parker has the potential to be the best receiver on Miami's roster, but he's yet to show it over a full season. His injury will force the rest of the group to step up, if the Dolphins want to be a playoff team in the AFC for the second straight year.