Alvarez vs. Golovkin Weigh-In: Results, Twitter Reaction for Pre-Fight Event

Alvarez vs. Golovkin Weigh-In: Results, Twitter Reaction for Pre-Fight EventSeptember 15, 2017
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin both weighed in at 160 pounds Friday afternoon ahead of their middleweight title fight Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Arash Markazi of ESPN showcased GGG on the scale:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
#GGG weighs in at 160 pounds. https://t.co/FusAHbPNXG2017-9-15 20:27:27
SB Nation's Bloody Elbow confirmed Canelo also made weight:
Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow
#CaneloGGG weigh-in results: #Canelo weighs 160. Tomorrow's middleweight championship fight is now OFFICIAL. https://t.co/BvtuSyYWES2017-9-15 20:19:41
Although Aug. 26's cross-sport encounter between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor generated more mainstream attention, Saturday's clash between Alvarez and Golovkin should be far more entertaining from a boxing perspective.
Canelo owns a 49-1-1 record with 34 knockouts. His only loss came against Mayweather in September 2013, and he's bounced back to win seven consecutive fights since that defeat, the most recent coming against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision in May.
Meanwhile, Golovkin possesses a spotless 37-0 record with 33 knockouts. This will be his fourth bout since the start of 2016. He earned stoppages against both Dominic Wade and Kell Brook last year before beating Daniel Jacobs by unanimous decision in March.
Mark Butcher of Boxing Monthly put the matchup in historical perspective:
Mark Butcher @KOwriting
No more significant boxing match than @GGGBoxing v @Canelo in maybe 15 years. Favour GGG but not the 'house' fighter. Wary of scorecards.2017-9-15 20:33:17
Josh Sanchez of Campus Sports Net passed along a look at the weigh-in staredown:
Josh Sánchez @jnsanchez
Here is your #Canelo #GGG staredown! Tomorrow night is going to be amazing. #CaneloGGG https://t.co/BwhUbrZVz92017-9-15 20:22:29
Bad Left Hook's Tom Craze added some of the trash talk:
Tom Craze @TomCraze
"Canelo says he's going to knock you out. What do you say to that?" Golovkin: "See you tomorrow!"2017-9-15 20:23:48
The hype is bolstered by the fact it's a toss-up fight. OddsShark noted Golovkin is the slight favorite (minus-155) over the underdog Alvarez (plus-135), but it wouldn't come as a surprise to see either fighter walk away as the unified middleweight champion.