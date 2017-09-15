Alvarez vs. Golovkin Weigh-In: Results, Twitter Reaction for Pre-Fight Event

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin both weighed in at 160 pounds Friday afternoon ahead of their middleweight title fight Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Arash Markazi‏ of ESPN showcased GGG on the scale:

SB Nation's Bloody Elbow‏ confirmed Canelo also made weight:

Although Aug. 26's cross-sport encounter between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor generated more mainstream attention, Saturday's clash between Alvarez and Golovkin should be far more entertaining from a boxing perspective.

Canelo owns a 49-1-1 record with 34 knockouts. His only loss came against Mayweather in September 2013, and he's bounced back to win seven consecutive fights since that defeat, the most recent coming against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision in May.

Meanwhile, Golovkin possesses a spotless 37-0 record with 33 knockouts. This will be his fourth bout since the start of 2016. He earned stoppages against both Dominic Wade and Kell Brook last year before beating Daniel Jacobs by unanimous decision in March.

Mark Butcher of Boxing Monthly put the matchup in historical perspective:

Josh Sanchez‏ of Campus Sports Net passed along a look at the weigh-in staredown:

Bad Left Hook's Tom Craze added some of the trash talk:

The hype is bolstered by the fact it's a toss-up fight. OddsShark noted Golovkin is the slight favorite (minus-155) over the underdog Alvarez (plus-135), but it wouldn't come as a surprise to see either fighter walk away as the unified middleweight champion.