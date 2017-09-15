BIG3 Suing Champions League for Unspecified Damages in Defamation Lawsuit

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Ice Cub's BIG3 league filed a lawsuit against the fledgling Champions League, saying the latter's claims the two sides had an agreement in place about sharing players is untrue.

TMZ Sports obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which also says no BIG3 players were barred from playing in Champions League.

"The issue is that BIG3 violated the agreement that players would be able to play in both leagues even though all the players had prior agreements with the Champions League," reads a statement on the Champions League's website.

The Champions League is a 5-on-5 basketball league that sought to entice former stars out of retirement. It filed a $250 million lawsuit against the BIG3 earlier this month, claiming the 3-on-3 outfit prevented players from participating in the Champions League.

"Several players who were playing for the BIG3 and who also had existing contracts with the CBL told the CBL that they were told when they signed with the BIG3 initially that the BIG3 only restricted participation in other 3 on 3 basketball events," the lawsuit read. "Such players also indicated their belief that their contracts do not actually restrict them from playing in the CBL but that the threat from the BIG3 could cost them their position and their participation in the 52% of revenues promised by the BIG3 as a season ending bonus pool."

BIG3 has been renewed for a second season at Fox Sports.