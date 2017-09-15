    La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 4 Results

    September 15, 2017

    SEVILLE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach of SD Eibar Jose Luis Mendilibar looks on during the La Liga match between Sevilla and Eibar at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on September 9, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
    Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

    Eibar defeated Leganes 1-0 in La Liga on Friday, as the teams played out a lacklustre affair at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

    Alejandro Galvez claimed the only goal of the game for manager Jose Luis Mendilibar, as the visitors failed to threaten the hosts in the Basque Country.

    Eibar's victory temporarily sees champions Real Madrid slip to eighth in the league.

    Here are the latest standings from Spain's top division:

                                 

    La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

    1. Barcelona 9 (+9)

    2. Real Sociedad 9 (+6)

    3. Sevilla 7 (+4)

    4. Athletic Bilbao 7 (+3)

    5. Leganes 6 (0)

    6. Eibar 6 (-2)

    7. Atletico Madrid 5 (+4)

    8. Real Madrid 5 (+3)

    9. Levante 5 (+1)

    10. Valencia 5 (+1)

    11. Getafe 4 (0)

    12. Girona 4 (-1)

    13. Celta Vigo 3 (-1)

    14. Villarreal 3 (-2)

    15. Las Palmas 3 (-3)

    16. Real Betis 3 (-3)

    17. Deportivo La Coruna 1 (-5)

    18. Espanyol 1 (-6)

    19. Malaga 0 (-4)

    20. Alaves 0 (-4) 

    For the full La Liga table, visit BBC Sport.

                  

    Recap

    EIBAR, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: Tiago Manuel Dias Correia 'Bebe' of Eibar reacts during the La Liga match between Eibar and Athletic Club at Estadio Municipal de Ipurua on August 27, 2017 in Eibar, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Eibar were rarely in trouble as they climbed to sixth before the weekend's full fixture programme.

    Sergi Enrich's effort for Eibar underlined a quiet first half, with neither team claiming the impetus to grab an advantage.

    Bebe was the hosts' creative outlet, and his link play with Enrich was the most entertaining element before half-time.

    Takashi Inui provided the ammunition Eibar needed to finally break the deadlock, and the Japan international set up Galvez to score after 53 minutes.

    Paulo Oliveira almost doubled the advantage a minute later, with the visitors stunned by going behind.

     Enrich remained a menace until the final whistle, but the hosts failed to double their lead despite their dominance and possession.

