Kevin Johnson Reportedly Will Miss 4-6 Weeks with Knee Injury

Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson will reportedly miss several weeks with a knee injury suffered in Thursday's 13-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Johnson suffered a sprained MCL and will need four to six weeks to recover from the injury.

Johnson was injured in the third quarter against Cincinnati when he collided with teammate Andre Hal while trying to tackle Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell. He walked off the field under his own power before being examined by the Texans' medical staff.

The Texans have been riddled with injuries through two games this season. They lost Johnson and Johnathan Joseph, who suffered a shoulder injury, on Thursday. Meanwhile, four different players suffered concussions in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars that kept them out for Week 2.

A first-round pick by the Texans in 2015, Johnson has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. He only appeared in six games last season due to a broken foot.

The Texans are off to a 1-1 start in 2017, but with injuries already piling up for the team, head coach Bill O'Brien will need to rely heavily on his depth if they are going to compete for a third straight AFC South title.