WWE 2K18: Release Date, Roster, New Features, Superstar Ratings and Preview

WWE 2K18 is finally set to hit shelves after months of anticipation, and due to a deep roster of Superstars and several new features, it promises to be one of the WWE's most comprehensive video game offerings to date.

The digital deluxe edition and "Cena Nuff" edition are available Friday, while the standalone game will be released worldwide for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Tuesday. WWE 2K18 will also be on the market for the Nintendo Switch later in the fall.

With gamers and wrestling fans gearing up for their first taste of WWE 2K18, here is everything you need to know about the hit title, including a rundown of the deep roster and the tweaks to gameplay and presentation that set it apart from last year's game.

Roster (via WWE.com) and Ratings (via Forbes' Brian Mazique)

Aiden English 75 AJ Styles 90 Akam 83 Akira Tozawa 78 Albert 82 Alexa Bliss 85 Alexander Wolfe 78 Alicia Fox 74 Alundra Blayze 85 Andre The Giant 85 Apollo Crews 80 Asuka 87 Bam Bam Bigelow 85 Baron Corbin 84 Batista 92 Bayley 83 Becky Lynch 83 Big Boss Man '91 82 Big Boss Man '99 82 Big Cass 84 Big E 86 Big Show 82 Big Show '00 90 Billie Kay 76 Bo Dallas 75 Bobby Roode 85 Booker T 87 Braun Strowman 88 Bray Wyatt 85 Bret Hitman Hart '97 92 Bret Hitman Hart '98 92 The Brian Kendrick 76 Brie Bella 78 British Bulldog 84 Brock Lesnar 93 Brutus Beefcake 84 Buddy Roberts 80 Butch 75 Cactus Jack '92 86 Cactus Jack '98 88 Carmella 79 Cedric Alexander 76 Cesaro 86 Chad Gable 81 Charlotte Flair 85 Chris Jericho 87 Chris Jericho '00 88 Christian 85 Curt Hawkins 72 Curtis Axel 78 Dana Brooke 75 Daniel Bryan 91 Darren Young 77 Dash Wilder 81 DDP '92 80 DDP '98 89 Dean Ambrose 88 Diesel 89 Dolph Ziggler 83 Dude Love 85 Dusty Rhodes 90 Earthquake 82 Eddie Guerrero 91 Edge 91 Ember Moon 78 Emma 75 Enzo Amore 74 Epico Colon 77 Eric Young 81 Erick Rowan 76 Fandango 79 Finn Balor 88 Finn Balor Demon 92 The Godfather 83 Goldberg 92 Goldust 76 Gran Metalik 74 Greg Valentine 83 Heath Slater 81 Hideo Itami 81 Ivory 82 Jack Gallagher 76 Jacqueline 83 Jake The Snake Roberts 87 Jason Jordan 80 JBL 86 Jey Uso 86 Jim Neidhart 84 Jimmy Garvin 81 Jimmy Uso 86 Jinder Mahal 88 John Cena 93 John Cena '06 91 John Cena '10 94 Johnny Gargano 81 Kalisto 75 Kane 81 Kane '98 89 Karl Anderson 83 Kassius Ohno 80 Kerry Von Erich 87 Kevin Nash 90 Kevin Owens 88 Kevin Von Erich 86 Killian Dain 78 Kofi Kingston 85 Konnor 76 Kurt Angle '01 89 Kurt Angle '06 91 Larry Zybysko 84 Lex Luger 86 Lita 84 Luke 75 Luke Gallows 83 Luke Harper 82 Mankind 89 Mark Henry 82 Maryse 73 Michael Hayes 84 Mickie James 80 Mojo Rawley 80 Mr. McMahon 74 Mr. Perfect 86 Naomi 85 Natalya 83 Neville 84 Nia Jax 83 Nick Miller 77 Nikki Bella 85 Nikki Cross 78 No Way Jose 79 Noam Dar 75 Paige 82 Papa Shango 80 Peyton Royce 77 Primo Colon 77 R-Truth 76 Randy Orton 90 Randy Savage 90 Rick Rude 85 Razor Ramon 85 Rezar 82 Rhyno 81 Ric Flair '88 90 Ric Flair '91 90 Rich Swann 78 Rick Martel 84 Ricky Steamboat '91 90 Ricky Steamboat '94 86 Rikishi 83 Rob Van Dam 88 The Rock 93 The Rock '01 91 Roderick Strong 80 Roman Reigns 95 Rusev 84 Sami Zayn 84 Samoa Joe 88 Sasha Banks 84 Sawyer Fulton 69 Scott Dawson 81 Scott Hall 86 Seth Rollins 92 Shane McMahon 84 Shane Thorne 78 Shawn Michaels '97 90 Shawn Michaels '98 90 Sheamus 85 Shinsuke Nakamura 89 Sin Cara 75 Stephanie McMahon 74 Steve Austin '97 92 Sting 89 Sting '88 90 Sting '91 90 Sting '98 92 Sting '99 92 Stunning Steve Austin 85 Summer Rae 75 Sycho Sid 88 Tamina 76 Tatanka 84 Tatsumi Fujinami 87 The Miz 87 The Undertaker 89 Titus O'Neil 77 TJP 79 Tommaso Ciampo 79 Triple H 89 Triple H '01 91 Triple H '98 88 Trish Stratus 85 Tye Dillinger 80 Tyler Breeze 79 Typhoon 82 Tyson Kidd 76 Ultimate Warrior 91 Undertaker 93 Undertaker '00 90 Vader 89 Viktor 76 Xavier Woods 83 Zack Ryder 81

New Features

One mode that received a bigger overhaul than perhaps any other in WWE 2K18 is the hugely popular MyCareer.

MyCareer mode allows players to create their own Superstar and chart their path through the ranks of the WWE in hopes of becoming world champion and ultimately a Hall of Fame-caliber performer.

WWE 2K18 designer Ramelle Ballesca mentioned two significant additions in a blog post prior to the game's release.

One of them is the fact that your MyCareer Superstar can either be a "company man," by doing what the general managers tell him to, or a "fan favorite," by carving out their own path and attempting to put on great performances for the WWE Universe.

Also, your Superstar can roam freely in the backstage area and interact with other characters, which has the potential to make every MyCareer unique.

Another significant addition linked to MyCareer is the Road to Glory mode, which supplements the new MyPlayer feature.

As explained on WWE 2K's official website, gamers can create their own MyPlayer for use in either MyCareer or Road to Glory.

Road to Glory is essentially an offshoot of MyCareer that is played online with and against other players from around the world.

In Road to Glory, your MyPlayer can be used to compete against other MyPlayers across the globe with victories helping earn rewards and the possibility of qualifying for events related to pay-per-views that are occurring in real life.

By qualifying for the pay-per-view and winning main event matches based on what is happening in the WWE, you can earn a Superstar Part for your MyPlayer.

Some intriguing features were added to the gameplay within matches as well, including the "carry system," as highlighted in the following video:

The carry system is a game-changer in that it allows you to pick up an opponent and throw them on, through or off essentially any object, including chairs, stairs, ladders, tables, barricades and even the stage.

That will especially come in handy during backstage brawls, which have also received a face lift in WWE 2K18.



As explained in this video, there are now more environments, more objects and more possibilities in matches that start or spill into the backstage area:

The still photos indicate that you'll be able to fight in the catering area, do battle atop vehicles and even climb scaffolding as part of the update.

WWE 2K17 made backstage fighting far more entertaining than it had been in past years, and WWE 2K18 appears to have taken those strides to another level.

