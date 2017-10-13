    WWE 2K18: Release Date, Roster, New Features, Superstar Ratings and Preview

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR 2K GAMES - WWE 2K18 Cover Superstar Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle seen at the WWE 2K18 SummerSlam Kickoff Event on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in New York.
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    WWE 2K18 is finally set to hit shelves after months of anticipation, and due to a deep roster of Superstars and several new features, it promises to be one of the WWE's most comprehensive video game offerings to date.

    The digital deluxe edition and "Cena Nuff" edition are available Friday, while the standalone game will be released worldwide for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Tuesday. WWE 2K18 will also be on the market for the Nintendo Switch later in the fall.

    With gamers and wrestling fans gearing up for their first taste of WWE 2K18, here is everything you need to know about the hit title, including a rundown of the deep roster and the tweaks to gameplay and presentation that set it apart from last year's game.

             

    Roster (via WWE.com) and Ratings (via Forbes' Brian Mazique)

    1. Aiden English 75
    2. AJ Styles 90
    3. Akam 83
    4. Akira Tozawa 78
    5. Albert 82
    6. Alexa Bliss 85
    7. Alexander Wolfe 78
    8. Alicia Fox 74
    9. Alundra Blayze 85
    10. Andre The Giant 85
    11. Apollo Crews 80
    12. Asuka 87
    13. Bam Bam Bigelow 85
    14. Baron Corbin 84
    15. Batista 92
    16. Bayley 83
    17. Becky Lynch 83
    18. Big Boss Man '91  82
    19. Big Boss Man '99  82
    20. Big Cass 84
    21. Big E 86
    22. Big Show 82
    23. Big Show '00 90
    24. Billie Kay 76
    25. Bo Dallas 75
    26. Bobby Roode 85
    27. Booker T 87
    28. Braun Strowman 88
    29. Bray Wyatt 85
    30. Bret Hitman Hart '97 92
    31. Bret Hitman Hart '98 92
    32. The Brian Kendrick 76
    33. Brie Bella 78
    34. British Bulldog 84
    35. Brock Lesnar 93
    36. Brutus Beefcake 84
    37. Buddy Roberts 80
    38. Butch 75
    39. Cactus Jack '92 86
    40. Cactus Jack '98 88
    41. Carmella 79
    42. Cedric Alexander 76
    43. Cesaro 86
    44. Chad Gable 81
    45. Charlotte Flair 85
    46. Chris Jericho 87
    47. Chris Jericho '00 88
    48. Christian 85
    49. Curt Hawkins 72
    50. Curtis Axel 78
    51. Dana Brooke 75
    52. Daniel Bryan 91
    53. Darren Young 77
    54. Dash Wilder 81
    55. DDP '92 80
    56. DDP '98 89
    57. Dean Ambrose 88
    58. Diesel 89
    59. Dolph Ziggler 83
    60. Dude Love 85
    61. Dusty Rhodes 90
    62. Earthquake 82
    63. Eddie Guerrero 91
    64. Edge 91
    65. Ember Moon 78
    66. Emma 75
    67. Enzo Amore 74
    68. Epico Colon 77
    69. Eric Young 81
    70. Erick Rowan 76
    71. Fandango 79
    72. Finn Balor 88
    73. Finn Balor Demon 92
    74. The Godfather 83
    75. Goldberg 92
    76. Goldust 76
    77. Gran Metalik 74
    78. Greg Valentine 83
    79. Heath Slater 81
    80. Hideo Itami 81
    81. Ivory 82
    82. Jack Gallagher 76
    83. Jacqueline 83
    84. Jake The Snake Roberts 87
    85. Jason Jordan 80
    86. JBL 86
    87. Jey Uso 86
    88. Jim Neidhart 84
    89. Jimmy Garvin 81
    90. Jimmy Uso 86
    91. Jinder Mahal 88
    92. John Cena 93
    93. John Cena '06 91
    94. John Cena '10 94
    95. Johnny Gargano 81
    96. Kalisto 75
    97. Kane 81
    98. Kane '98 89
    99. Karl Anderson 83
    100. Kassius Ohno 80
    101. Kerry Von Erich 87
    102. Kevin Nash 90
    103. Kevin Owens 88
    104. Kevin Von Erich 86
    105. Killian Dain 78
    106. Kofi Kingston 85
    107. Konnor 76
    108. Kurt Angle '01 89
    109. Kurt Angle '06 91
    110. Larry Zybysko 84
    111. Lex Luger 86
    112. Lita 84
    113. Luke 75
    114. Luke Gallows 83
    115. Luke Harper 82
    116. Mankind 89
    117. Mark Henry 82
    118. Maryse 73
    119. Michael Hayes 84
    120. Mickie James 80
    121. Mojo Rawley 80
    122. Mr. McMahon 74
    123. Mr. Perfect 86
    124. Naomi 85
    125. Natalya 83
    126. Neville 84
    127. Nia Jax 83
    128. Nick Miller 77
    129. Nikki Bella 85
    130. Nikki Cross 78
    131. No Way Jose 79
    132. Noam Dar 75
    133. Paige 82
    134. Papa Shango 80
    135. Peyton Royce 77
    136. Primo Colon 77
    137. R-Truth 76
    138. Randy Orton 90
    139. Randy Savage 90
    140. Rick Rude 85
    141. Razor Ramon 85
    142. Rezar 82
    143. Rhyno 81
    144. Ric Flair '88 90
    145. Ric Flair '91 90
    146. Rich Swann 78
    147. Rick Martel 84
    148. Ricky Steamboat '91 90
    149. Ricky Steamboat '94 86
    150. Rikishi 83
    151. Rob Van Dam 88
    152. The Rock 93
    153. The Rock '01 91
    154. Roderick Strong 80
    155. Roman Reigns 95
    156. Rusev 84
    157. Sami Zayn 84
    158. Samoa Joe 88
    159. Sasha Banks 84
    160. Sawyer Fulton 69
    161. Scott Dawson 81
    162. Scott Hall 86
    163. Seth Rollins 92
    164. Shane McMahon 84
    165. Shane Thorne 78
    166. Shawn Michaels '97 90
    167. Shawn Michaels '98 90
    168. Sheamus 85
    169. Shinsuke Nakamura 89
    170. Sin Cara 75
    171. Stephanie McMahon 74
    172. Steve Austin '97 92
    173. Sting 89
    174. Sting '88 90
    175. Sting '91 90
    176. Sting '98 92
    177. Sting '99 92
    178. Stunning Steve Austin 85
    179. Summer Rae 75
    180. Sycho Sid 88
    181. Tamina 76
    182. Tatanka 84
    183. Tatsumi Fujinami 87
    184. The Miz 87
    185. The Undertaker 89
    186. Titus O'Neil 77
    187. TJP 79
    188. Tommaso Ciampo 79
    189. Triple H 89
    190. Triple H '01 91
    191. Triple H '98 88
    192. Trish Stratus 85
    193. Tye Dillinger 80
    194. Tyler Breeze 79
    195. Typhoon 82
    196. Tyson Kidd 76
    197. Ultimate Warrior 91
    198. Undertaker 93
    199. Undertaker '00 90
    200. Vader 89
    201. Viktor 76
    202. Xavier Woods 83
    203. Zack Ryder 81

             

    New Features

    One mode that received a bigger overhaul than perhaps any other in WWE 2K18 is the hugely popular MyCareer.

    MyCareer mode allows players to create their own Superstar and chart their path through the ranks of the WWE in hopes of becoming world champion and ultimately a Hall of Fame-caliber performer.

    WWE 2K18 designer Ramelle Ballesca mentioned two significant additions in a blog post prior to the game's release.

    One of them is the fact that your MyCareer Superstar can either be a "company man," by doing what the general managers tell him to, or a "fan favorite," by carving out their own path and attempting to put on great performances for the WWE Universe.

    Also, your Superstar can roam freely in the backstage area and interact with other characters, which has the potential to make every MyCareer unique.

    Another significant addition linked to MyCareer is the Road to Glory mode, which supplements the new MyPlayer feature.

    As explained on WWE 2K's official website, gamers can create their own MyPlayer for use in either MyCareer or Road to Glory.

    Road to Glory is essentially an offshoot of MyCareer that is played online with and against other players from around the world.

    In Road to Glory, your MyPlayer can be used to compete against other MyPlayers across the globe with victories helping earn rewards and the possibility of qualifying for events related to pay-per-views that are occurring in real life.

    By qualifying for the pay-per-view and winning main event matches based on what is happening in the WWE, you can earn a Superstar Part for your MyPlayer.

    Some intriguing features were added to the gameplay within matches as well, including the "carry system," as highlighted in the following video:

    The carry system is a game-changer in that it allows you to pick up an opponent and throw them on, through or off essentially any object, including chairs, stairs, ladders, tables, barricades and even the stage.

    That will especially come in handy during backstage brawls, which have also received a face lift in WWE 2K18.

    As explained in this video, there are now more environments, more objects and more possibilities in matches that start or spill into the backstage area:

    The still photos indicate that you'll be able to fight in the catering area, do battle atop vehicles and even climb scaffolding as part of the update.

    WWE 2K17 made backstage fighting far more entertaining than it had been in past years, and WWE 2K18 appears to have taken those strides to another level.

