    Sam Bradford Reportedly Game-Time Decision vs. Steelers Due to Knee Injury

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2017

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Vikings may be without quarterback Sam Bradford for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a knee injury. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bradford will be a game-time decision with the plan being "to work him out pregame."

    Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, the Vikings promoted Kyle Sloter from their practice squad for additional quarterback depth if Bradford can't play. 

    Case Keenum is listed as Minnesota's backup quarterback on the official depth chart. 

    ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported after Minnesota's season-opening win over the New Orleans Saints that Bradford underwent an MRI on his left knee after experiencing "swelling, pain and discomfort."

    Bradford has had his share of injuries dating back to college when he was a star at Oklahoma. He suffered two shoulder injuries in 2009 with the Sooners but still managed to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft (St. Louis Rams). 

    In three of his first five NFL seasons, Bradford missed at least two games. He hasn't played all 16 contests in a season since 2012, though last year he only missed the Vikings' first game because the Philadelphia Eagles traded him eight days before the regular season started Sept. 11.    

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFLPA to Decide Whether to Retain or Replace DeMaurice Smith

      Ron Clements
      via Sporting News
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vikings Elevate Kyle Sloter from Practice Squad

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Vikings, Steelers Position Matchups

      1500 ESPN Twin Cities
      via 1500 ESPN Twin Cities
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Sam Bradford Situation Remains Ominous for Vikings

      Mike Florio
      via ProFootballTalk