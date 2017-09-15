Davis Cup Tennis 2017: Both Semi-Finals Tied at 1-1 After Friday's Action

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Associated Press

Both 2017 Davis Cup semi-finals are tied after Friday's action, as David Goffin and Nick Kyrgios took care of business in Brussels in the tie between Belgium and Australia.

In the first rubber between France and Serbia, Dusan Lajovic caused a huge shock by beating Lucas Pouille, adding some excitement to what many assumed would be a lopsided tie. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga cruised in his match, however.

Current standings:

Belgium 1-1 Australia

France 1-1 Serbia

Recap

Goffin didn't have it easy in the opener between Belgium and Australia, as John Millman took the opening set in a tie-break to put pressure on the hosts.

The 26-year-old adapted quickly, however, and calmly played out the contest the rest of the way. As expected, the slower clay underground favoured his playing style, and Millman visibly grew early. Live Tennis weighed in on the action:

In the second rubber, Steve Darcis gave Kyrgios all he could handle early and even took the lead after a close third set, coming from behind to win the tie-break.

His health appeared to fail him in the fourth, however, which was a quick affair and ended with the Belgian leaving the court for treatment., per the event's official Twitter account:

Darcis managed to survive his first serve game but soon crumbled, allowing Kyrgios to tie things up.

There was a huge shock in the first rubber of the other semi-final, as Lajovic blasted his way past Pouille to give the Serbs the lead over France. We Are Tennis couldn't believe it:

Lajovic dominated with better offence in the first set and rediscovered his momentum in the third―although he nearly lost out on the win after suffering a late injury to his toe, just barely finishing off the rubber.

Tsonga made good on his status as favourite in the rubber against Laslo Djere, taking the win in three easy sets. France remain the favourites to advance, but Serbia made things very interesting heading into the doubles.