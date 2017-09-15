Bengals OC Ken Zampese Fired; QB Coach Bill Lazor Named Replacement

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese following the team's 13-9 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night. The Bengals announced quarterback coach Bill Lazor will assume offensive coordinator duties on Friday.

Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network first reported the news.

Cincinnati opened the regular season with a 20-0 loss to the NFC North rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. The Bengals also failed to score a touchdown Thursday, as their only source of scoring was a trio of field goals from kicker Randy Bullock.

With both losses coming at Paul Brown Stadium, they became the first team since the 1939 Philadelphia Eagles to play their first two games at home without scoring a single touchdown, according to Elias Sports (via ESPN Stats and Info).

Quarterback Andy Dalton has completed just 54.5 percent of his throws for 394 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions through two weeks. Meanwhile, the team's rushing attack has netted only 3.5 yards per carry.

In July, Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News noted Zampese, who took over as offensive coordinator last season after 12 years as the team's quarterbacks coach, was expecting the unit to take a step forward in 2017 after ranking 24th in points per game last year.

"That's what is supposed to happen," Zampese said. "You're supposed to add talent each year, and then you find out how to use that so you get the most out of them. It's not about having a bunch of 10s if they play like 7s. It's whatever you get. That's what is important that you get all the guy has. I think we've got some really young pieces and we have to give them as much as they can handle and execute."

Instead, the Bengals struggled to sustain drives and failed to generate a touchdown en route to an early 0-2 hole in the standings.

Now, the onus is on Lazor to turn things around quickly. He served as offensive coordinator for the University of Virginia from 2010 through 2012 and the Miami Dolphins from January 2014 through November 2015.

Next up for Cincinnati is a trip to Lambeau Field where points will be needed to keep pace with the high-powered Green Bay Packers offense.