    Manchester United Get Leander Dendoncker Transfer Boost from Anderlecht

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    20170908 - Brussels , Belgium / Rsc Anderlecht v Sporting Lokeren / 'nLeander DENDONCKER'nFootball Jupiler Pro League 2017 - 2018 Matchday 6 / 'nPicture by Vincent Van Doornick / Isosport
    MB Media/Getty Images

    Anderlecht have said Leander Dendoncker was disappointed about not gaining a transfer after interest from Manchester United

    Per Sport/Foot (h/t Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News), Anderlecht sporting director Herman van Holsbeeck said Dendoncker could eventually leave the club.

    Van Holsbeeck said: "Dendoncker’s head was elsewhere."

    "He showed his disappointment during training at not being transferred. His mate, Tielemans, went to Monaco, he was training with the national team and he wanted, like them, to play in the biggest leagues."

    "Certain people in his entourage put pressure on me, on the club or on his agent, Christophe Henrotay."

    "Today, we’re prepared to pay him based on his status of key player and to work on his future transfer like we did for Youri. In fact, we all have an interest in working together." 

    According to Kelly, the Belgian side value the player between £22 million and £31 million, with Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho a big fan of the 22-year-old.

     

