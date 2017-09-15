EPL Table: Friday's Week 5 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bournemouth fought back to defeat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at home in the Premier League, as Jermain Defoe grabbed the winner on Friday.

The Seagulls took the lead after half-time, but the Cherries turned the screw as they struck twice in quick succession.

Jordon Ibe was the catalyst, with the substitute creating both goals as the hosts collected three points.

The latest standings can be viewed via WhoScored.com.

Recap

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Bournemouth needed to dig deep to register the victory, but Brighton ran out of gas as they defended a surprise lead.

The hosts set up in a rigid formation, intent on filling the spaces that Brighton could exploit on the counter-attack.

Charlie Daniels nearly broke the deadlock for Bournemouth mid-way through the first half, but manager Eddie Howe will have been disappointed with his side's attacking endeavour.

The standard of the game was poor, with both teams finding little rhythm or flow.

Rory Smith of the New York Times questioned whether football fans should turn their TV's over:

Brighton almost snatched the lead after half-time, with Shane Duffy watching his header hit the bar, and Shane Stephens repeated the feat just moments later.

The momentum had clearly shifted, and the visitors grabbed their first-ever Premier League away goal as Solly March earned the opener.

Talksport's Adam Virgo called the action:

Bournemouth quickly pushed off on the front foot as they searched for an equaliser, and the hosts strung together a quick passing move to make it 1-1.

Substitute Ibe was the creator with an intelligent backheel into the path of Andrew Surman, and the midfielder was composed as he rolled the ball past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan after 66 minutes.

Ibe's contribution grew through the second half, and the attacker almost claimed the lead as his shot was narrowly deflected over the bar.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Bournemouth's wave of pressure was beginning to tell, and Ibe found Defoe in the box, allowing the striker to finish with aplomb.

The effort was enough to kill off the Seagulls, and it was Ibe's contribution that turned the tide of the match.