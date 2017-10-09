Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Joining Forces Instantly Becomes WWE's Best Storyline

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's Hell in a Cell paid off in its climactic main event between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens with an even more climactic apparent heel-turn from world-class good guy Sami Zayn.

Zayn's shocking turn was assisted by a match that managed to live up to its impressive hype, which featured the controversial bleeding of Vince McMahon. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline (h/t Wrestling Inc), the blood was legitimate.

It all built to Zayn not only helping his frenemy escape certain doom but eventually score the biggest win of his career. Despite his innate likability, a Sami Zayn heel-turn is just what the doctor ordered, especially alongside his real-life best friend.

Zayn and Owens have been feuding with one another since they arrived in NXT, and though they have proved capable of having great matches, WWE has gone to that well one too many time. Zayn's egregious descent down the SmackDown Live roster has made him a mere enhancement talent in contrast with Owens' rise, which culminated in him main eventing yet another pay-per-view.

Zayn will naturally move up to Owens' level with a storyline that is easy to believe despite the fact these two have been at each others' throats for years.

WWE has made no bones about Zayn and Owens' real-life relationship. There's photos of the two together as children. Zayn attended Owens' wedding. He was the first person to greet Owens backstage when he won his first world championship, and this otherwise sacred moment was featured in Owens' DVD.

Friendship is complicated. To love is to be able to hate and love again. The best bonds endure both thick and thin, which coincidentally could be a great new nickname for this tandem.

What makes this new twist more three-dimensional is that Zayn was noble even in becoming a villain. He saved his childhood friend from serious injury despite Owens' tireless antagonization of him. He decided to be the bigger man as part of him becoming a bad guy. This only adds more depth to his character.

Zayn will have no problem explaining his actions, and the next several months of these two talented WWE Superstars together again will be bliss.

